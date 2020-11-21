Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom

Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom

Users can join a virtual call on Microsoft Teams without requiring a Microsoft Account or the Teams app on their devices.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 21 November 2020 14:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom

Microsoft Teams is becoming a stronger competitor against Zoom and Google Meet

Highlights
  • Microsoft Teams is getting all-day calling for up to 300 participants
  • Microsoft is also bringing support to see up to 49 members simultaneously
  • Teams app on mobile devices is getting SMS support

Microsoft Teams is adding a free all-day video and voice calling option to take on platforms such as Zoom and Google Meet. The free offering will help users connect with up to 300 participants for as long as 24 hours. Microsoft made the new announcement just days after Teams rival Zoom announced that it would temporarily lift its 40-minute meeting limit on Thanksgiving Day. In addition to free all-day calling, Microsoft Teams is getting updated with the ability to create a group chat with up to 250 people and see up to 49 members simultaneously during virtual conversations.

As reported by The Verge, Microsoft Teams is set to attract Zoom users by starting the new all-day video calling option. The company confirmed the development through a blog post.

“To help you stay connected in the coming months, you will be able to meet for 24 hours with up to 300 participants until further specified,” the company said.

Users can join a virtual call on Microsoft Teams without requiring a Microsoft Account or the Teams app. A host on Microsoft Teams can invite individuals through a link that can be accessed directly from a Web browser. This works similar to Zoom, Google Meet, and other similar video conferring platforms.

Microsoft is also updating Teams with the ability to start communicating with a group of up to 250 people at once. The app is also getting seamless syncing of existing chats between phone and computer.

To make the experience look quite similar to Zoom that already shows 49 members in a single window, Microsoft Teams desktop and Web apps are also adding support to see up to 49 friends or family members in a gallery view or through the Together Mode feature that was introduced in June to reduce fatigue.

Microsoft is additionally bringing support to upload and share photos and videos directly from a computer in any personal or group chat. Further, the Teams desktop and Web apps are getting the option to let professionals add their personal account and chat with or call their friends and family.

In addition to the changes planned for desktop users, Microsoft is updating the Teams mobile app with a feature to let users communicate with contacts who don't have it installed on their phones. The recipients will get messages via SMS. They will also be able to respond to those messages just as a regular text message. Furthermore, SMS participants will get a link to download the Teams app on their phones.

Microsoft is initially bringing SMS support to the Teams app in preview for its users in the US and Canada. The app is also getting the option to add group events from chats to the device's calendar, receive task and location updates in the activity feed, and add photos to personal Safe.

The Teams app for Android and iOS is also getting the option to let your loved ones receive automatic location alerts when you leave or arrive at a designated location. The app also added a location sharing feature earlier this year.

In October, CEO Satya Nadella announced that Microsoft Teams surpassed the mark of 115 million daily active users. The platform was initially designed as a communication solution for businesses. However, as we all are staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Redmond company is transforming Microsoft Teams as a one-stop solution for end consumers — alongside a compelling option for enterprise customers.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Teams, Teams, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Black Panther Sequel to Begin Shooting in July 2021

Related Stories

Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Black Friday 2020 Sales: How to Shop from India
  2. Micromax In Note 1: First Impressions
  3. Amazon Echo Frames Get Improvements, Now Available for All
  4. Redmi Note 9 Series to Launch November 26, Three Models in the Offing
  5. Amazon Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen) Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy A12 5G Case Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Display Notch
  7. Lypertek Levi TWS Earphones With Up to 48-Hour Battery Launched in India
  8. Epic Games Store Rolls Out Support for Indian Rupee Pricing
  9. Vivo ‘X Series’ Phone to Get OriginOS First, Eligible Phones List Out
  10. Realme 7 5G Debuts With MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Teams Bringing Free All-Day Video, Voice Calling Option to Take on Zoom
  2. Black Panther 2 to Begin Shooting in July 2021
  3. Google, Facebook, Twitter, More Tech Giants Threaten to Leave Pakistan Over Censorship Rules
  4. Twitter to Hand Presidential @POTUS Account to Joe Biden on Inauguration Day
  5. Tamil Nadu Bans Online Gaming Involving Betting; Rs. 5,000 Fine, Imprisonment for Violators
  6. Tesla Workers Deemed Essential, Not Impacted by California’s New Coronavirus Curfew: State Health Department
  7. Reliance-Future’s $3.4-Billion Deal Cleared by CCI Despite Amazon’s Objections
  8. Bitcoin Climbs to Three-Year Peak, All-Time High in Focus
  9. Google Antitrust Lawsuit: Apple, GroupM Ask for Tough Protection for Data
  10. Huawei Mate X2 Allegedly Reaches China’s TENAA, Another Huawei 5G Phone Surfaces Alongside
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com