Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable

Microsoft SwiftKey’s Cloud Clipboard feature is currently available only on Android.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 November 2021 13:14 IST
Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SwiftKey

SwiftKey’s Cloud Clipboard feature can only be used with a Microsoft Account

Highlights
  • Microsoft SwiftKey’s new feature requires a PC running Windows 10
  • The new feature is available on Microsoft SwiftKey version 7.9.0.5
  • Cloud Clipboard will only retain the last copied clip

Microsoft SwiftKey keyboard app is getting a new Cloud Clipboard feature that allows users to copy and paste texts between Android and Windows. Microsoft has updated the SwiftKey Keyboard with version 7.9.0.5. Once the latest version is installed, users will be able to copy text to their Android smartphone or tablet clipboard and paste it on their Windows PC and vice versa. To use the latest functionality, SwiftKey should be set as the primary keyboard on Android. The Cloud Clipboard feature was earlier available in the beta version.

The latest Microsoft SwiftKey 7.9.0.5 update is rolling out via Google Play. As mentioned, the new version brings the ability to cloud-sync your clipboard across Windows and Android. Cloud Clipboard feature is currently only available for Android users and there's no word yet on an iOS rollout. It also requires a PC running Windows 10 (October 2018 update or later).

Microsoft SwiftKey Cloud Clipboard: How to enable

The Cloud Clipboard feature can be enabled on SwiftKey app by heading to Rich input > Clipboard > Sync clipboard history to the cloud.

On your Windows 10 PC, it can be enabled by opening Settings > System > Clipboard > Clipboard history toggle on > turning on Sync across devices.

In both steps, users will be asked to log in to Microsoft Account or to create one if they don't have one already.

It is important to note that copy and paste via cloud functionality only keep a clip for one hour. In addition, only the last copied clip will be displayed on the SwiftKey toolbar. Microsoft SwiftKey's Cloud Clipboard feature can only be used with a Microsoft Account — Outlook.com or Hotmail.com.

The SwiftKey app made its debut on Android back in July 2010 and reached iOS devices in September 2014. At present, it offers support for more than 400 languages and the multilingual keyboard can enable up to five languages at once. SwiftKey also provides options for customisations with colourful keyboard themes and support for emoji, GIFs, and stickers. Additionally, users can set their own custom keyboard theme by keeping their photos as the background.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft SwiftKey, Microsoft SwiftKey Update, Microsoft SwiftKey Cloud Clipboard, Android, Windows, Microsoft
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board

Related Stories

Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  2. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  3. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  4. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  5. Vivo V23e Price, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. WhatsApp Says It Banned a Total of 2.209 Million Accounts in India in September
  7. Bitcoin Opens With Gains, Dog-Coin Values Nosedive
  8. Amazon Great Indian Festival Ends Tonight: Best Offers
  9. Moto G51 5G Spotted on NBTC Certification Site, Hints at Imminent Launch
  10. Shiba Inu Payments Are Now Accepted at This Parisian Bistro
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft SwiftKey Keyboard Will Now Let You Copy, Paste Across Android, Windows: How to Enable
  2. Boston Dynamics' AI-Equipped Robot Dog Deployed at US National Grid Sites to Help Inspect, Maintain Equipment
  3. TikTok-Parent ByteDance Founder Zhang Yiming Said to Step Down as Chairman, Leaves Board
  4. Siam Commercial Bank Acquires Majority Stake in Thailand's Bitkub Cryptocurrency Exchange
  5. Astronauts Harvest First Chilli Peppers on International Space Station, Make Tacos With Them
  6. Boat Leads TWS Earphones Shipment in India in Q3 2021, Market Saw 8 Million Units Shipped: Counterpoint
  7. Google News May Return to Spain as Country Adopts EU Copyright Law
  8. Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details
  9. Activision Loses Blizzard Co-Leader; Delays Launch of Overwatch, Diablo
  10. Cryptocurrency: Majority Follow Bitcoin, Ether on Gain-Trail; Dog-Coins Suffer Losses
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com