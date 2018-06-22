Microsoft Store has received an update on both Windows 10 and Windows 10 Mobile. The changelog of the update includes new features such as a new drop-down menu that will consolidate all items depending on Window Size, replacing the default back arrow for native Windows 10 apps with an icon next to Home, and the search bar will no longer be shown by default. All these features are available in the update with version 11805.1001.42.0 and its file size is about 54MB.

The Microsoft Store update is now available, as first reported by Windows Blog Italia. It includes all the features that were previously being tested by participants in the Windows Insider programme. Apart from the above-mentioned features, the update brings several bug fixes and improvements to the Microsoft Store app. The updates were available to Windows Insiders in version 11805.1001.3.0.

As we mentioned, this update brings minor additions to Microsoft's app store. The back button has now shifted to an arrow icon to the right of the Home tab. The search bar will not be shown default, and will instead be accessible by clicking on the magnifying glass placed on the top right. Lastly, a new drop-down menu will fit in all the tabs that are not visible otherwise.

Separately, in May this year, Microsoft at its annual Build conference had announced that Microsoft Store will give non-gaming app developers up to 95 percent in revenue from the total earnings. Previous to the announcement, Microsoft used to collect up to 30 percent revenue share from premium apps and in-app purchases.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.