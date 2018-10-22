Microsoft has silently launched yet another iOS app on the Apple App Store, called Spend. Developed by the MileIQ team, which was acquired by the Redmond giant back in 2015, the Spend app helps its users keep a track of their business expenses for the purpose of reimbursement or taxes. The app is available for free and offers a streamlined approach to expense and receipt tracking helping provide the highlights of your business expenses. Microsoft Spend has a file size of about 116MB, and appears to be available only in the US right now.

First spotted by TechCrunch, Microsoft Spend requires iOS 10 or later and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The app is actually a part of the Microsoft Garage incubator through which the company's employees test out new app ideas. Apps from Microsoft Garage that we have seen in the past include SMS Organizer, Face Swap, and Clip Layer, among others.

As per the description given on the App Store listing page, Microsoft Spend's features include automatic expense tracking for reimbursements and taxes, advanced receipt tracking and management, real-time expense information, automatic receipt-matching, and compatible reports for major accounting and expense management software. You can use the app to capture photos of receipts or even upload photos from your gallery to keep proof of expenses handy.

The App Store listing claims that Spend uses 256-bit SSL encryption with Microsoft certifications which does not retain bank login information or full card numbers. A support site for Microsoft Spend is now live, however the app has not been listed yet on MileIQ's website.