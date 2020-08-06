Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC

Microsoft is expanding the feature-set of the Your Phone app.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 6 August 2020 13:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Galaxy Note 20 series users will be able to access their phone apps on Windows 10 directly

Highlights
  • You will be able to use every day apps without picking up the phone
  • Easily pin the Android apps on Windows taskbar or Start menu
  • Microsoft has also announced several other goodies for Galaxy Note 20

Microsoft has rolled out a new feature in the Your Phone app that will let users of the new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series phones to run Android apps on their Windows 10 PC. The Galaxy Note 20 series owners will also be able to take calls, check notifications, and see photos and messages like other Samsung Galaxy devices. According to an online report, the feature will initially be limited to Windows Insider users. Also, in the beginning, the feature will allow users to open just one app on their Windows PC, and by later this year, they will be able to run multiple apps together.

As mentioned, the new feature expands on the previously available feature-set of Microsoft's Your Phone app. While Microsoft's partnership with Samsung enables mobile app access on PC, the same is unlikely to be accessible to users with Android smartphones from other manufacturers.

Through this seamless connection of Microsoft and Samsung, the Galaxy Note 20 series users will be able to access Android apps from their phone directly on the Windows 10 PC using the Your Phone app. The users will also be able to pin the apps to the Windows 10 Start menu or the taskbar, for easy access. Launching an app on your Windows 10 will open it on a separate window, allowing you to use applications without the need of picking up your phone.

Microsoft has, however, warned that some Android apps may not work seamlessly with the new feature. The app may not respond to the keyboard/mouse and require a touch screen instead, or some apps may restrict the content shared on other screens. As mentioned, The Verge claims that the mobile app access on Windows 10 PCs will be limited to Insider users and later rollout to all.

Announcing the integration in a blog post, Microsoft said that while things had changed in the pandemic, some things remained the same – the need to connect, work, play and enjoy life.

“Together, Microsoft and Samsung are addressing these needs, creating experiences and devices that are easier to use than ever before while providing greater flexibility and access to the tools you need from any place at any time,” said Microsoft. The ability to run multiple apps simultaneously will start rolling out in November 2020.

In addition to mobile app access on mobile, Microsoft also revealed several other integrations that will make it easier for Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series users to access their phone's contents on Windows PCs. OneDrive will be integrated with the Samsung Gallery app that will allow the easy syncing of photos and videos. Notes from Samsung Notes on the newly launched Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will automatically sync with OneNote feed in Outlook or on the Web, too. Samsung Reminders will also be easy to sync from the new phones to Windows PC.

Is Mi 10 an expensive OnePlus 8 or a budget budget S20 Ultra? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G

Display 6.90-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 5G

Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 10
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Samsung, Your Phone, Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open
TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day Sale Kicks Off: Here Are the Best Deals and Offers
  3. Sony WF-1000XM3 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Nord Getting Third OxygenOS Update Since Launch in India
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Debut With Triple Rear Cameras
  6. Poco Teases OnePlus Nord Competitor, Said to Be Coming Soon
  7. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Goes Live: Here Are the Best Deals
  8. OnePlus Nord: The Phone That Accidentally Killed the OnePlus 8
  9. Samsung Flagship Phones to Receive Three Years of Android OS Updates
  10. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Advanced Search Rolling Out for Android Beta Users, Expiring Messages Feature Details Tipped
  2. Nintendo Profit Jumps 428 Percent Thanks to Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  3. Realme 6i, Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom Receiving July 2020 Android Security Patch
  4. Mi Beard Trimmer 1C With 60-Minute Battery Life Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 999
  5. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Other Galaxy Flagships to Get Three Years of Android OS Updates
  6. Google Pixel 5, Pixel 4a 5G Pre-orders Could Begin from October 8: Report
  7. Google Pulls 2,500 China-Linked YouTube Channels Over Disinformation
  8. TikTok to Open First European Data Centre in Ireland
  9. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Users Will Be Able to Run Mobile Apps on Windows 10 PC
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 20, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com