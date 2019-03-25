Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft’s Chromium Powered Edge Browser Revealed, Leaked Build Pops Up Online

Microsoft’s Chromium-Powered Edge Browser Revealed, Leaked Build Pops Up Online

, 25 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft’s Chromium-Powered Edge Browser Revealed, Leaked Build Pops Up Online

Photo Credit: The Verge/ Tom Warren

The first look of Microsoft's Edge browser that the software giant is rebuilding on Google's open-source Web browser Chromium shows new re-touches, animations and a read-aloud accessibility option, media has reported.

"Most of the user interface of the browser is a mix of Chrome and Edge, and Microsoft has clearly tried to add its own little touches here and there," The Verge reported on Saturday.

The setup screen prompts users to choose a style for the default tab page before they start browsing.

"When you first install the Chromium version of Edge, Microsoft will prompt you to import favourites, passwords, and browsing history from Chrome or Edge depending on your default choices," the report said.

On the new browser, the software giant has added a dedicated extensions page and sync support for approved extensions.

tom warren edge chromium the verge Edge

Photo Credit: The Verge/ Tom Warren

"You'll also be able to install Chrome extensions from Google's online store by just flipping a switch in the extensions settings. Currently testers can sync favourites, but not settings, history, extensions, open tabs, passwords and auto-fill information," the report said.

From what is known, Microsoft is yet to the "set aside tabs" and "Web writing with stylus" features. Dark mode has been added but it is only available via a testing flag.

Details about the public availability of this new version of Edge remains undisclosed.

Meanwhile, the Chromium-powered version of the Edge browser has leaked online. The download links for the browser have been shared on the file-sharing websites as well as several beta sharing websites. The leaked version seems to be an early version of the Web browser.

Written with inputs from IANS

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Edge, Chromium
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Ola Cabs Back on Roads in Karnataka, Two Days After Ban Order
Redmi Go, Price in India Rs. 4,499, Flipkart and Mi.com Sale at 2pm Today
Smart TV
Microsoft’s Chromium-Powered Edge Browser Revealed, Leaked Build Pops Up Online
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F11 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets MIUI 10 Update With Optimisations in India
  2. WhatsApp's New Forwarding Features Spotted, Short Link Comes to iPhone
  3. NASA Publishes Images of the Meteor No One Saw
  4. Moto G7 to Launch in India Today: What to Expect in Terms of Price, Specs
  5. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  6. Apple's Show Time Event Starts at 10:30pm Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Battlefield V Firestorm Won’t Go Free-to-Play 'At the Moment': EA
  8. Vivo V15 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Goes Up for Pre-Orders in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  10. Google's Inbox by Gmail Will Shut Down in Two Weeks
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.