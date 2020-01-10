Technology News
  • Microsoft Project Artemis Looks to Detect Sex Predators in Video Game Chats

Microsoft Project Artemis Looks to Detect Sex Predators in Video Game Chats

Microsoft Project Artemis automatically scans text-based conversations and rates them on the probability that a user might be trying sexually exploit children.

Updated: 10 January 2020 13:32 IST
Microsoft Project Artemis Looks to Detect Sex Predators in Video Game Chats

An engineering team led by Dartmouth College digital forensics expert Hany Farid developed the technique

Highlights
  • Microsoft says it has developed a technique to detect online predators
  • The company is sharing the tool with nonprofit organisations
  • The tool automatically scans text-based conversations and rates them

Microsoft says it has developed a technique to detect online predators who try to groom children for sexual purposes using the chat function in multiplayer video games.

The tech company, which makes the Xbox gaming system, announced Thursday that it's sharing the tool with nonprofit organizations and other gaming and messaging service developers.

Nicknamed “Project Artemis,” the tool automatically scans text-based conversations and rates them on the probability that a user might be trying sexually exploit children. Human moderators are then able to review flagged conversations to determine if they should report them to law enforcement.

An engineering team led by Dartmouth College digital forensics expert Hany Farid developed the technique. Microsoft worked with Farid and the makers of messaging services like Kik and the popular game Roblox. It will be distributed for free starting Friday through the anti-trafficking group Thorn.

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Project Artemis
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Launching Soon in India, Vijay Sales Reveals

© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.