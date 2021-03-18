Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach, which was earlier only available for the Web client, has now been introduced to the desktop and mobile clients as well. PowerPoint Presenter Coach helps users practice their presentations with the help of AI by analysing a user's speech, the speed at which they speak, if they have a monotonous pitch, or if they're using filler words. At the end of the practice session, it will give you a summary with points that the AI thinks the user should improve upon.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Microsoft said that PowerPoint's new feature is now available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, in addition to the Web client.

The new feature will come in handy nowadays when presentations are becoming more and more common during online meetings. Microsoft aims to help students and professionals practice their presentations without employing another individual gather the data that Presenter Coach can provide. Microsoft had launched this feature for its Web client in June 2019.

PowerPoint's Presenter Coach uses AI to identify a user's body language, parts of speech, tone and pitch, use of repetitive words, and even pronunciation. Essentially, it provides feedback to the user, so they can improve before they deliver a presentation. The new feature can detect if the user is looking away from the camera for too long (Eye Contact), if the audience is able to see the user clearly (Clear View), or if the user is sitting too far or close to the camera (Distance).

The Presenter Coach feature in PowerPoint can also analyse if the user is repeating a word or a set of words too many times in the presentation. It will then suggest alternative words or synonyms the user can incorporate. Alongside, it will also analyse the pronunciations of the user and suggest if they pronounce certain words wrong. However, for now, the language has been optimised for General American English only, but it can also be disabled if the user wants to. It will also remind users about the use of sensitive phrases in their presentation.

Microsoft notes it will not record any video or audio from the practice session for privacy reasons. The Presenter Coach feature doesn't work in flight mode and would need an Internet connection for the AI to function.

