Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach Now Finally Available on Desktop, Mobile Apps

Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach Now Finally Available on Desktop, Mobile Apps

Microsoft Presenter Coach is now available on desktop, mobile, and Web clients for PowerPoint.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 March 2021 14:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach Now Finally Available on Desktop, Mobile Apps

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Presenter Coach tells users about their body language, pronunciation, and more

Highlights
  • Microsoft Presenter Coach was only available for Web client earlier
  • Microsoft Presenter Coach gives you a summary of your practice session
  • It uses AI to analyse speech and delivery of the user

Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach, which was earlier only available for the Web client, has now been introduced to the desktop and mobile clients as well. PowerPoint Presenter Coach helps users practice their presentations with the help of AI by analysing a user's speech, the speed at which they speak, if they have a monotonous pitch, or if they're using filler words. At the end of the practice session, it will give you a summary with points that the AI thinks the user should improve upon.

In an announcement on Wednesday, Microsoft said that PowerPoint's new feature is now available for Windows, macOS, Android, iOS, in addition to the Web client.

The new feature will come in handy nowadays when presentations are becoming more and more common during online meetings. Microsoft aims to help students and professionals practice their presentations without employing another individual gather the data that Presenter Coach can provide. Microsoft had launched this feature for its Web client in June 2019.

PowerPoint's Presenter Coach uses AI to identify a user's body language, parts of speech, tone and pitch, use of repetitive words, and even pronunciation. Essentially, it provides feedback to the user, so they can improve before they deliver a presentation. The new feature can detect if the user is looking away from the camera for too long (Eye Contact), if the audience is able to see the user clearly (Clear View), or if the user is sitting too far or close to the camera (Distance).

The Presenter Coach feature in PowerPoint can also analyse if the user is repeating a word or a set of words too many times in the presentation. It will then suggest alternative words or synonyms the user can incorporate. Alongside, it will also analyse the pronunciations of the user and suggest if they pronounce certain words wrong. However, for now, the language has been optimised for General American English only, but it can also be disabled if the user wants to. It will also remind users about the use of sensitive phrases in their presentation.

Microsoft notes it will not record any video or audio from the practice session for privacy reasons. The Presenter Coach feature doesn't work in flight mode and would need an Internet connection for the AI to function.

PS5 vs Xbox Series X: Which is the best "next-gen" console in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach, Microsoft 365, PowerPoint
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
EA Play Finally Available on Xbox Game Pass for PC; Auto HDR Preview Released for Windows Insiders
Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Get MIUI 12.0.6.0 Update With Camera Improvements

Related Stories

Microsoft PowerPoint Presenter Coach Now Finally Available on Desktop, Mobile Apps
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Justice League Snyder Cut Is Out Now in India: How to Watch
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52, Galaxy A52 5G, Galaxy A72 With Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  3. Snyder Cut to Release an Hour Earlier in India, as We Expected
  4. Airtel Beats Jio With 5.89 Million New Wireless Subscribers in January
  5. OnePlus Watch Won’t Run on Google’s Wear OS, CEO Pete Lau Confirms
  6. Snyder Cut Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release
  7. Over 31,000 of You Pre-Ordered Snyder Cut on BookMyShow Stream
  8. Samsung Galaxy M12 to Go on First Sale in India Today
  9. Redmi Smart TV X Series With Android TV 10 Launched in India
  10. Justice League Snyder Cut Endings, Explained
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Moving Away From Tracking Users via ‘Cookies’ Said to Be Drawing US Antitrust Scrutiny
  2. Itel G3230IE, G4330IE, G4334IE, G5534IE Android TV Models With Dolby Audio Launched in India
  3. Ambrane Dots 38, NeoBuds 33 TWS Earphones With Voice Assistant Support Launched in India
  4. Oppo Find X3 Pro Update Brings Adaptive Refresh Rate Between 1Hz–120Hz
  5. Epic Games Shares Early Look at Party System, Reveals Plans for Improving Social Experience in Its Store
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Racks Up 31,000 Pre-Orders on BookMyShow Stream
  7. Realme GT Neo to Launch on March 31, Dimensity 1200 SoC Teased
  8. Pokemon Go to Host Holi In-Game Event in India on March 28: All Details
  9. Asus ZenFone 8 Mini Tipped to Feature 120Hz Display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC
  10. Apple, Amazon Buy Into PM Modi’s ‘Self-Reliant India’ Push
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com