Microsoft Photos Companion App for Android, iOS Lets You Transfer Images Easily to a Windows 10 PC

 
, 15 February 2018
Microsoft Photos Companion App for Android, iOS Lets You Transfer Images Easily to a Windows 10 PC

Highlights

  • Microsoft's Photos Companion app is now available
  • Photos Companion app is listed in Apple App Store and Google Play
  • The app requires devices to be on the same Wi-Fi network

Microsoft has ultimately released the anticipated Photos Companion app for iOS and Android devices. The new app, which has been in testing for some months, is aimed to make it easy for Windows 10 users to transfer their photos and videos from mobile devices to the Microsoft Photos app available on their Windows 10 desktop, notebooks, and tablets. It essentially works as a bridge between a Windows 10 PC and mobile devices. You can download the Photos Companion app on your iOS device by visiting the App Store, or on your Android device by going to Google Play.

Developed as a Microsoft Garage project, the Photos Companion app uses Wi-Fi connectivity on your phone and PC to establish a connection to transfer photos and videos from one device to another. Your devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network to enable the transfer process. Moreover, a QR code is provided in the Windows Photos app that helps you start transferring the content wirelessly.

To bring the QR code on your Windows 10 PC's screen, you need to open the Photos app and then select Import > From mobile over Wi-Fi. After that, you need to point the scanner available on the Photos Companion app at the QR code to begin the transfer. As we mentioned, your devices need to be on the same Wi-Fi network to let you successfully transfer content. Also, if in case the Import from mobile over Wi-Fi option is not visible in the Photos app on your Windows computer, you need to enable the Show additional preview features option that is available in the Settings section of the Photos app.

Microsoft's Garage team says in a profiling post that the Photos Companion app has been built with students and educators in mind as it would offer a simple way in a classroom to share media irrespective of network speeds or mobile data charges. However, the app is considered to be useful to anyone "who is looking to complete an epic video project, send media to a friend's PC, or just get that one special photo onto their computer so it can be edited and turned into the next great post, cover photo, or presentation".

It is important to note here that while the new Microsoft app provides you a way to move your memories from mobile devices to a Windows 10 PC, it is not really worthy if you already have the option to back up your photos and videos to a cloud service, such as Google Drive, iCloud, or even Microsoft's OneDrive. You can easily get your required media by accessing your cloud account. Plus, it eliminates the requirement of using the same Wi-Fi network on the mobile device and PC to transfer content that is mandatory with the Photos Companion app.

Having said that, it is indeed another step by Microsoft to make its presence felt on mobile devices and is helpful if you'd like to have all your photos and videos under one roof (read the Photos app).

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Microsoft Photos Companion App for Android, iOS Lets You Transfer Images Easily to a Windows 10 PC
 
 

