Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug

Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug

Users had noticed PWAs of MS Office being installed on their PCs without permission.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 20 October 2020 12:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug

Microsoft says that web apps showing in tiles is a bug

Highlights
  • PWA apps were automatically installed on few Windows 10 units
  • This forced installation has been paused by Microsoft
  • The company says that it didn’t intend to show pinned sites as tiles

Microsoft has confirmed that it has paused forced updates that brought Office web apps to the Start Menu without consent. The company has issued a statement saying that this behaviour of Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) showing as tiles is a bug and it didn't intend for that to happen. Microsoft wanted pinned websites to show up in the Start Menu as visible tiles for user to get a easier access to their favourite page, but the bug started showing PWAs into these tiles as well. Microsoft says that it is pausing the migration to fix the bug.

The Verge says Microsoft has confirmed that it is pausing the migration that brought web apps to the Start Menu in such a manner. The update that Microsoft was rolling out intended to turn pinned websites into visible tiles on the Start Menu for better accessibility. However, this change also turned existing Microsoft Office web shortcuts into PWAs as well. Microsoft is calling it a bug, and says that this change is something ‘you can normally do from inside the Edge browser, but not something that would happen by itself'. To fix this bug, Microsoft has paused the rollout of this update for now.

Some users even reportedly experienced restarts on their Windows 10 device without any prior permission taken. This action of not taking permission before performing any task on an individual's device raises many concerns on Microsoft's efforts toward user privacy and security.

The decision to halt the rollout came after Microsoft was found to be automatically installing PWA versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook on some Windows 10 devices without permission. Affected users can uninstall these apps through the Control Panel > Programs & Features or Settings App > Apps & Features page.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy M02 Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench, Bluetooth SIG Website; Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain

Related Stories

Microsoft Pauses Forced Installation of Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices, Calls it a Bug
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling Support Launched in India
  2. Oppo Smart TV S1, Smart TV R1 With ColorOS TV Launched
  3. Oppo Enco X True Wireless Earphones With Active Noise Cancellation Launched
  4. Amazon Sells More iPhones on Opening Day Than Previous Year’s Sale
  5. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera Goes on Sale in India
  6. Apple Reveals iPhone 12, 12 Pro Screen Repair Cost
  7. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  8. iPhone 12 May Not Support Dual-SIM 5G Out of the Box: Report
  9. LG G8X ThinQ Saw Staggering Sales in First 12 Hours of Flipkart Sale, Company Says
  10. OnePlus 8T Tips and Tricks: Best New Features in OxygenOS 11
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series Getting New Software Update With Camera Improvements: Reports
  2. Realme 7 Pro Receiving October 2020 Update in India With Camera Optimisations
  3. Microsoft's Xbox App on iOS Brings Remote Play Functionality to iPhones and iPads
  4. Ahmedabad Tops Indian Cities for Mobile Gaming, Opensignal Study Finds
  5. Nokia 215 4G, Nokia 225 4G With VoLTE Calling, Wireless FM Radio Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Chrome Allows Google, YouTube to Store User Data Even If You Want to Delete it, Claims Developer
  7. Huawei, ZTE Banned by Sweden From Upcoming 5G Networks
  8. Vivo V20 With 44-Megapixel Selfie Camera, 33W Fast Charging Goes on Sale in India
  9. Mi Watch Color Sports Edition With 117 Sports Modes, 5ATM Water Resistance, Built-in GPS Launched
  10. Google Pixel 5 Units Have Gap Between Display and Frame, Some Early Users Complain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com