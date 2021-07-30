Technology News
  Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9 Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO

Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9-Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO

Oyo may shift to Microsoft's cloud services as part of the deal, as per a report.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2021 11:26 IST
Microsoft Said to Be in Advanced Talks to Tap Into Oyo at $9-Billion Valuation Before Its Potential IPO

Oyo aggregates bookings for budget hotels around the world

Highlights
  • Ritesh Agarwal said that Oyo would consider a potential public offering
  • Oyo is one of India's largest startups
  • Oyo was founded by Agarwal in 2013

Microsoft is in advanced talks to invest in Indian hotel chain Oyo at a $9-billion (roughly Rs. 66,850 crores) valuation, a source familiar with the matter said.

The deal could be announced in the coming weeks and would be a prelude to an initial public offering (IPO) by Oyo, the source said.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ritesh Agarwal said earlier this month that Oyo would consider a potential public offering, but did not provide a timeline.

The deal may involve Oyo shifting to use Microsoft's cloud services, TechCrunch reported earlier on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Oyo is one of India's largest startups. Founded by Agarwal in 2013, it aggregates bookings for budget hotels around the world.

The hotel aggregator, in which SoftBank Group owns 46 percent stake and is one of its biggest bets, has endured months of layoffs, cost cuts and losses since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak last year.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Comments

