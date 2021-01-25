Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Transfer Files From Outlook to Teams With Drag and Drop

Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Transfer Files From Outlook to Teams With Drag and Drop

The feature was first requested on a Microsoft forum in 2016.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 25 January 2021 18:31 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Transfer Files From Outlook to Teams With Drag and Drop

The feature had started working in the Web client version of Edge and Chrome in February last year

Highlights
  • Microsoft has added support to transfer files easily between its two apps
  • Users can drag and drop files from Outlook to Teams
  • Microsoft is testing letting free Team users schedule calls with Calendar

Microsoft has added drag and drop support for transferring file attachments from Outlook to Teams. This feature will make it easier to move attachments between the two Microsoft productivity apps. It was first requested on the Microsoft forum back in 2016. The capability to drag and drop between the two apps is now available, allowing users to move files from Outlook to Teams with ease. Microsoft is also working on letting users on the free version of Teams use Calendar to schedule calls.

A Microsoft Teams administrator replied on the 2016 thread, confirming that users can now drag and drop attachments directly from Outlook to Teams. Until now, users had to first drag the files onto a location like the desktop, and drag them from there to the files tab in Teams.

The feature had started working in the Web client version of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome in February last year, when it was also marked as ‘partially done'. By October, the Microsoft Teams administrator had said that the feature was available on Teams Web client and was being tested directly from Outlook to Teams.

The forum post or ‘idea' has received 11,571 up-votes since it was brought up in 2016.

Besides that, the administrator has also shared that the ability for Microsoft Teams users on the free version to use Calendar was being tested internally. This feature would allow users to schedule conference calling using the calendar. This request was brought up in the forum in August 2018.

Meanwhile, Microsoft is increasing the upload file size limit of Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint to 250GB. While support for the same will start rolling out by the end of this month, general availability can be expected by the end of Q1 2021. Users will be able to share large files that may contain 8K or 4K videos, 3D models, large scientific dataset, research projects, and more.

Does WhatsApp's new privacy policy spell the end for your privacy? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft Outlook
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers

Related Stories

Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Transfer Files From Outlook to Teams With Drag and Drop
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition TWS Earbuds Debut in India
  2. AmazonBasics 55-Inch Fire TV Edition Ultra-HD HDR Smart LED TV Review
  3. MIUI 12 Remove Ads: How to Get Rid of Ads From Your Xiaomi Smartphone
  4. Everything You Need to Know About FAU-G Before January 26 Launch
  5. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro May Launch in India on February 4
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Patch 1.1 With Stability Improvements, Bug Fixes
  7. Samsung Galaxy A72 Tipped to Feature 25W Fast Charging
  8. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Specifications Leak Tips 120Hz Display, More
  9. Oppo A55 5G With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  10. Millions of Tata Sky, Croma Customer Details Were Exposed by Security Flaw
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Is Making It Easier to Transfer Files From Outlook to Teams With Drag and Drop
  2. Razer Naga X Gaming Mouse With 16 Programmable Buttons Launched, Aimed at MMO Gamers
  3. Redmi Note 10 Launch Teased Officially After Rumours Tipping February Debut in India
  4. Sony Xperia Compact Phone Featuring 5.5-Inch Display Tipped to Launch This Year
  5. Poco X2 Starts Getting Android 11 Through MIUI 12.1 Update, Comes With January 2021 Security Patch
  6. WhatsApp Treating Indian Users Differently from Europeans Matter of Concern: Government Tells Delhi High Court
  7. Google to Open US Offices as COVID-19 Vaccination Centres, Spend $150 Million on Vaccine Awareness: CEO Sundar Pichai
  8. Huawei Said to Be in Early-Stage Talks to Sell Its Premium Smartphone Sub-Brands P and Mate
  9. iPhone 12, MagSafe Accessories May Interfere With Pacemakers, Medical Implants, Cautions Apple
  10. Tata Sky, Croma Site Vulnerabilities Exposed Sensitive Customer Data of Millions of Customers; Fixed Now
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com