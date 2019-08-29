Technology News
loading
Microsoft Outlook Gets Dark Mode on Android and iOS, Other Office Mobile Apps to Get It Soon

iOS 13 users will be able to use the Outlook app's dark mode via system-wide settings while Android users can automatically turn it on by switching to battery saver mode.

29 August 2019
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Outlook for Android and iOS is now receiving support for dark mode

Highlights
  • Microsoft is bringing a native dark mode to its mobile apps
  • Outlook for Android and iOS has now received dark-mode support
  • Excel, Powerpoint, and Word will also receive a dark mode on mobile soon

A little over a year ago, Microsoft added support for a dark mode within Outlook.com. The technology giant is now bringing support for a dark mode on Outlook for Android and iOS. That's not all, Outlook.com for Web and mobile will also receive a dark mode soon. Once Apple released iOS 13 later this year, Microsoft will add support for dark mode on other Office apps including Word, Excel, and Powerpoint.

In a blog post, Microsoft officials announced that the company has been working on a dark mode for its apps for some time now. The company added a dark UI theme to Office 2019 apps, but it will soon bring a native dark mode to offer a seamless experience to its customers.

 

A dark mode can help users reduce eye strain, help increase battery life, or simply make their workstation look better. With the latest update, the Outlook for iOS app will offer native support for a dark mode once iOS 13 is shipped. Android users will be able to automatically switch to the dark mode when they're on battery saver mode.

After Apple releases iOS 13 this fall, Microsoft will add a native dark mode to OneDrive, Planner, SharePoint, and To-Do apps for mobile. Even its Office apps on mobile including Word, Excel, and Powerpoint will receive a dark mode. OneDrive for the Web will also receive a dark mode but there's no specific timeline for that yet.

In its blog post, announcing the support for dark mode, Microsoft's official said, "We brought designers together from across the company to create a common Dark Mode experience for all our mobile and Web apps. The creative energy that came from exchanging ideas and collaborating with new peers was one of the most fun parts of this entire effort.”

Comments

Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
