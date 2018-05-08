Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Outlook to Soon Let You Pay Bills, Invoices Without Leaving the App

Outlook to Soon Let You Pay Bills, Invoices Without Leaving the App

 
, 08 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Outlook to Soon Let You Pay Bills, Invoices Without Leaving the App

Highlights

  • Make payments for all the bills received in Outlook inbox
  • Microsoft is developing a framework that will use Microsoft Pay
  • Outlook is not a bill payment service, clarified Microsoft

Microsoft Build 2018, the annual developer conference from the tech giant, is underway, and, one of the crucial announcements to arrive from the event is the addition of payments to the prime email service Outlook.

With the growing addition of payments feature in almost all the apps or Web services we use, it appears to be a wise decision for Microsoft to add the new feature to Outlook as it seeks to compete Google's Gmail. The company made the announcement in a blog post following Day 1 of Build 2018.

The new payments feature will essentially allow you to make payments for all the bills or invoices you receive in your Outlook inbox, without having to leave the email service. Microsoft is developing a framework that will use Microsoft Pay to handle bill and invoice payments directly inside Outlook, and the framework is said to be fast and secure.

"Businesses that send bills or invoice notifications to customers over email can now embed a payment action within Outlook.To get started working with payments in Outlook, please review our documentation," the company said in the blog post. It also clarified, "Note that Outlook is not a bill payment service and Microsoft is not acting as a bill pay agent."

To start, supported payment processing partners for Microsoft Pay in Outlook.com include Stripe and Braintree, billing services include Zuora, and invoicing services include FreshBooks, Intuit, Invoice2Go, Sage, Wave, and Xero. The company said it is also working to include Fiserv.

In its blog, Microsoft said it will introduce the feature in phases with select Outlook.com users in the next few weeks, followed by a wider rollout in the coming months.

Written with inputs from ANI

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apps, Internet, Microsoft, Outlook, Build 2018
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Fortnite Avengers Infinity Gauntlet Mashup Now Live
Best AC deals
Outlook to Soon Let You Pay Bills, Invoices Without Leaving the App
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Accidentally Revealed by Amitabh Bachchan
  2. Samsung Said to Launch 4 New Galaxy J-Series Models in India This Month
  3. 700-Km Long Hyperloop Transportation System Proposed in Andhra
  4. Beware, This WhatsApp 'Black Dot' Message Bomb Crashes Android Phones
  5. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  6. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  7. Nokia X Gets Its Design Revealed in a New Promotional Poster
  8. Xiaomi Claims the Redmi S2 Is the 'Best Redmi Selfie Phone'
  9. Microsoft Showcases Future of Meetings With AI Device Prototype
  10. JBL's New Soundbar Has Google Assistant, Android TV Integration
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.