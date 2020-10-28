Microsoft Outlook's latest update on Android allows you to send ignored conversations directly to the trash. The Ignore Conversation feature has been available for the desktop app for a while, and is now rolling out to Android as well. Microsoft hopes the update will help users focus on what is important. The update is available for Android devices on version 4.2041.3. Users can choose retrieve a conversation after ignoring it too, as long as it's still in the Deleted Items folder.

The Ignore Conversation feature is described on Google Play Store by Microsoft as, “Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what's important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.”

The feature will help Android users de-clutter their conversations and email threads. Microsoft's Ignore Conversation feature will send current and future replies to the trash bin.

To ignore a conversation, users can select the conversation or email in the thread and select Ignore, and Ignore Conversation. It is even possible to un-ignore the conversation by manually selecting it from the Deleted Items folder, but only if it is still available in the folder.

The Ignore Conversation feature can be used on Android devices after downloading the latest version of the app on Google Play Store.

Microsoft had recently released some updates for iOS as well. The company had added mouse and trackpad support for iPad for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It has also added support for dragging and dropping files and images between apps using Split View.

