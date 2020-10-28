Technology News
loading
  Microsoft Outlook for Android Now Lets Users Ignore Conversations, Send Them Straight to Trash

Microsoft Outlook for Android Now Lets Users Ignore Conversations, Send Them Straight to Trash

Microsoft’s Ignore Conversation feature has been available for the desktop app for a while, and is now available for Android.

By Tanishka Sodhi | Updated: 28 October 2020 19:27 IST
Microsoft Outlook for Android Now Lets Users Ignore Conversations, Send Them Straight to Trash

Microsoft hopes the Ignore Conversation feature on Android will help users focus on what is important

Highlights
  • Outlook for Android lets users send conversations directly to trash
  • The update is available for Android devices on version 4.2041.3
  • icrosoft hopes the update will let users focus on what is important

Microsoft Outlook's latest update on Android allows you to send ignored conversations directly to the trash. The Ignore Conversation feature has been available for the desktop app for a while, and is now rolling out to Android as well. Microsoft hopes the update will help users focus on what is important. The update is available for Android devices on version 4.2041.3. Users can choose retrieve a conversation after ignoring it too, as long as it's still in the Deleted Items folder.

The Ignore Conversation feature is described on Google Play Store by Microsoft as, “Sick of that company-wide email that everyone is still replying all to? So are we. Stay focused on what's important by getting it and all future replies out of your inbox and straight into deleted items with our new Ignore Conversation feature.”

The feature will help Android users de-clutter their conversations and email threads. Microsoft's Ignore Conversation feature will send current and future replies to the trash bin.

To ignore a conversation, users can select the conversation or email in the thread and select Ignore, and Ignore Conversation. It is even possible to un-ignore the conversation by manually selecting it from the Deleted Items folder, but only if it is still available in the folder.

The Ignore Conversation feature can be used on Android devices after downloading the latest version of the app on Google Play Store.

Microsoft had recently released some updates for iOS as well. The company had added mouse and trackpad support for iPad for Word, Excel, and PowerPoint. It has also added support for dragging and dropping files and images between apps using Split View.

Comments

Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft, Ignore Conversations
Tanishka Sodhi Tanishka Sodhi is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. As a journalist, she has covered education, culture, and media and mental health. She is interested in the intersection of technology and culture, and its impact on everyday lives. Tanishka is a staunch advocate of gender equality, and the correct use of commas. You can get in touch with her via Twitter at @tanishka_s2 or drop a mail at tanishkas@ndtv.com. More
NASA Scientists 'Surprised’ After Finding ‘Unexpected’ Molecule in Titan’s Atmosphere
Apple Reportedly ‘Stepping Up’ Efforts to Build a Google Search Alternative

