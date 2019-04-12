Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft OneNote Dark Mode Feature Spotted, Still in Early Development Stage

Microsoft OneNote Dark Mode Feature Spotted, Still in Early Development Stage

, 12 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft OneNote Dark Mode Feature Spotted, Still in Early Development Stage

Photo Credit: Aggiornamenti Lumia

OneNote app to also get a new ‘majorly improved navigation’ system

Highlights

OneNote Dark Mode screenshots have surfaced online

VP Laura Butler confirms that it’s a work-in-progress

OneNote will also get a new improved navigation system

Microsoft is looking to add dark mode to OneNote. The company is reportedly developing the new feature, and screenshots of the work-in-progress feature have surfaced online. As the name suggests, the entire interface covers into shades of grey, keeping it light on the eyes. There's not much information about the intricacies of dark mode as of yet, but OneNote VP Laura Butler has confirmed that the feature is a work-in-progress, and hints that the app is also set to ‘get a new majorly improved navigation' system.

Italian blog Aggiornamenti Lumia has published few screenshots of OneNote app on the desktop with the dark mode enabled. Everything including the titlebar, side panel, options, and the ribbon will turn dark, but the screenshots suggest that the actual note you work will still sport the white background. Of course, this is early stages of development, and that may change too when dark mode rolls out officially.

The blog says that the dark mode settings sync with your Microsoft Account so if you change the settings on your desktop, it will also reflect on the OneNote app on your phone. There's no clarity on whether Microsoft plans to roll out dark mode on all platforms simultaneously, or make it available in a phased manner.

Butler, in her tweet, says that the feature isn't even fully available for internal testing yet, which means it may be a while before we see a commercial rollout. She also hints at a new majorly improved navigation system in the works.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, OneNote, Dark Mode
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Walmart Responds to Bezos With Tweet Asking Amazon to Pay Taxes
Nexus 6P Users Who Faced Bootloop, Battery Drain Issues May Now Receive Up to $400 From Google, Huawei
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Microsoft OneNote Dark Mode Feature Spotted, Still in Early Development Stage
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Panasonic Eluga X1 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Google, Huawei Set to Pay Up to $400 to Affected Nexus 6P Owners
  2. PUBG Mobile Subscriptions Show Tencent Doesn't Really Care About India
  3. Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Gets Android Pie Update in India
  5. Here Are the Best Offers From Amazon's Fab Phones Fest Sale
  6. Samsung Galaxy A80 With Rotating Triple Camera Setup Launched
  7. PUBG Banned by Nepal, Citing Negative Impact on Children
  8. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Feature Giving More Control Over Archived Chats
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India on Wednesday
  10. Redmi Note 7 Pro 6GB RAM Model, Redmi Note 7 to Go on Sale in India Today
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.