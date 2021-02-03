Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos

Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos

Microsoft OneDrive for Android update for personal and work/ school accounts is rolling out.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 February 2021 14:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos

Photo Credit: Microsoft

New home screen experience is already available on iOS

Highlights
  • The OneDrive Android update needs a smartphone with Android 6.0 or later
  • The capability is available with OneDrive for Android version 6.21 or lat
  • Personal and work/ school accounts get different experiences

Microsoft OneDrive app for Android has been updated with a new home screen. The new layout shows recently accessed files, files downloaded for offline use, and “On This Day” photos. The experience, however, is slightly different for personal accounts and work/ school accounts. Furthermore, Microsoft has also included support for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K videos. To get the new home experience, users need to have a smartphone with Android version 6.0 or later and OneDrive Android app version 6.21 or later.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, the new OneDrive for Android home experience is available for OneDrive work, school, and home accounts. As per the company, personal OneDrive account users will see three main sections in the updated home screen: recently accessed files, files downloaded for offline use, and “On This Day” photos. Those who have a OneDrive work or school account will see recent files, shared libraries, and offline files.

Microsoft says that the new experience on the OneDrive Android app replaces the previous home screen that showed a root view of users' files. However, they can still navigate to root view by tapping the Files tab that appears beside the Home tab. As mentioned, in order to get the new home experience, users should have smartphones with Android version 6.0 or later and Microsoft OneDrive for Android version 6.21 or later. The new home screen experience is already available on iOS devices.

Microsoft has also announced that it is rolling out playback for Samsung Motion Photos on OneDrive Web and Android app. Samsung smartphone users who save their Samsung Motion Photos on OneDrive will be able to view them in “all their moving glory”. Samsung Motion Photo records several seconds of video leading up to the shutter release (still image) — similar to Live Photos on an iPhone.

Currently, the Samsung Motion Photos playback feature is rolling out worldwide on Microsoft OneDrive app for Android. The playback feature is only supported for OneDrive personal accounts and requires Android version 6.0 or later and OneDrive Android app version 6.23 or later. The feature is not yet supported on Microsoft OneDrive for iOS or OneDrive sync.

Microsoft also says that users will also be able to play Samsung 8K videos on OneDrive. The company is rolling out playback of Samsung 8K videos from Samsung Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series smartphones this month.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft OneDrive, Microsoft, Samsung Motion Photos, Samsung
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon

Related Stories

Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  2. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  4. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  5. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  6. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  7. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  8. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  9. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
  10. Uber to Buy Alcohol Delivery Startup Drizly for $1.1 Billion, Will Be Integrated With Uber Eats
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com