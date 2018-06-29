NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office July 2018 Preview Reveals Updates to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint on Android and iOS

Microsoft Office July 2018 Preview Reveals Updates to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint on Android and iOS

 
, 29 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Office July 2018 Preview Reveals Updates to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint on Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook get new functionality on Android
  • On iOS, Word and Outlook have been updated
  • Timelines for a wider rollout are not known

Microsoft on Wednesday announced an array of feature updates to several of its properties on Microsoft Office on both Android and iOS platforms. Additions to Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook are part of the update on Android (Build 16.0.10325.20010), while a couple new updates will be available on version 2.15 (180626) for iPad and iPhone for Word and Outlook. These features are available for Office Insiders in a preview of the July 2018 update, which will roll out to all users sometime next month.

On Microsoft Word for Android, a new word counter has been added that will display the number of words in the sheet, alongside the number of pages. Word on Android also gets zoom capabilities to fit documents to the entire screen, keeping in mind the influx of fullscreen smartphones in the market.

As for Microsoft Outlook on Android, the Microsoft Office July 2018 preview update brings the ability to delete contacts saved on your account. Outlook for Android now also gets a new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode that will allow users to snooze email notifications based on timed durations or scheduled ones such as events, work hours, or during weekends.

Finally, PowerPoint on Android gets easier reviewing capabilities with access to comments and notes, and the ability to edit and read slides better. The additions are applicable for both portrait as well as landscape mode. The app also gets the ability to share enhanced images with fewer taps than before.

On iOS, the Microsoft Word app gets a word counter while scrolling. As for Microsoft Outlook on iOS, the ability to sync draft messages is finally here. Users will now be able to sync draft messages between different Outlook endpoints including your iOS device and the desktop version. All these will be available for Office Insiders; a timeline for a wider rollout is currently unknown.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Office, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Outlook, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft
Bird CEO Explains Why His Scooter Startup Needed $300 Million
Is Your Smart Fridge Secretly Mining Bitcoin for Criminals?
Samsung Galaxy J8
Microsoft Office July 2018 Preview Reveals Updates to Word, Outlook, and PowerPoint on Android and iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. This 'Mobile Airbag' Design Can Protect Your Phone From Falls
  2. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 7,000
  3. Best Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
  4. Airtel Rs. 649 Plan Now Offers 80 Percent More Data to Take on Jio
  5. OnePlus Promises 2 Years of Software Updates, 5G Phone Coming in 2019
  6. Asphalt 9 for Android and iOS Could Be the Best Mobile Racing Game Yet
  7. Jio Oppo Monsoon Offer Gives User 'Up to Rs. 4,900' in Benefits
  8. Moto Schedules August 2 Launch, Moto Z3, Motorola One Power Expected
  9. WhatsApp Group Admins Can Now Decide Who Sends Messages
  10. OnePlus 6 Sells 1 Million Units Within 22 Days of Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.