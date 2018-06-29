Microsoft on Wednesday announced an array of feature updates to several of its properties on Microsoft Office on both Android and iOS platforms. Additions to Word, PowerPoint, and Outlook are part of the update on Android (Build 16.0.10325.20010), while a couple new updates will be available on version 2.15 (180626) for iPad and iPhone for Word and Outlook. These features are available for Office Insiders in a preview of the July 2018 update, which will roll out to all users sometime next month.

On Microsoft Word for Android, a new word counter has been added that will display the number of words in the sheet, alongside the number of pages. Word on Android also gets zoom capabilities to fit documents to the entire screen, keeping in mind the influx of fullscreen smartphones in the market.

As for Microsoft Outlook on Android, the Microsoft Office July 2018 preview update brings the ability to delete contacts saved on your account. Outlook for Android now also gets a new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode that will allow users to snooze email notifications based on timed durations or scheduled ones such as events, work hours, or during weekends.

Finally, PowerPoint on Android gets easier reviewing capabilities with access to comments and notes, and the ability to edit and read slides better. The additions are applicable for both portrait as well as landscape mode. The app also gets the ability to share enhanced images with fewer taps than before.

On iOS, the Microsoft Word app gets a word counter while scrolling. As for Microsoft Outlook on iOS, the ability to sync draft messages is finally here. Users will now be able to sync draft messages between different Outlook endpoints including your iOS device and the desktop version. All these will be available for Office Insiders; a timeline for a wider rollout is currently unknown.