Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families

Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families

Microsoft Office made Calibri its default font in 2007.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 April 2021 19:14 IST
Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Office Suite will decide its default font from the 5 new font families

Highlights
  • Microsoft Office replaced Times New Roman as a default font in 2007
  • Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite are the new fonts
  • Microsoft wants user feedback on the fonts through Twitter

Microsoft is adding five new fonts to its Office Suite. The Redmond-based technology giant is planning to replace Calibri as its default font for the first time since 2007 when it changed it from Times New Roman. Microsoft also announced that one of the five new fonts — Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite — will eventually replace Calibri and is asking for users' opinion in selecting the next default font over the coming months. All five font families are available to download through Microsoft Support website.

Through a post on its blog, Microsoft announced five new font families for its Office Suite apps. Bierstadt, Grandview, Seaford, Skeena, and Tenorite are various styles of sans serif fonts and are available to download through Microsoft's Support website. Microsoft is also asking its users to contribute feedback and provide comments on Twitter. The company also mentioned that if users don't like the chosen default font, they can change it from the preferences in any of the Microsoft Office Suite apps.

Beirstadt is a “precise, yet contemporary sans serif typeface inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography,” while Grandview has been designed to be “legible at a distance and under poor conditions,” as per the company. Seaford is described as “rooted in old-style serif text typefaces and evokes their comfortable familiarity.” Skeena “typeface inspired by mid-20th-century Swiss typography.” Tenorite has the “overall look of a traditional workhorse sans serif, but with a warmer, more friendly style.”

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC versions will be released sometime this year. However, Microsoft hasn't given an exact rollout timeline nor has it given any details about any new features. It is a successor for Office 2019 and the Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) version will bring dark mode support across multiple apps like Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and Word.

We dive into all things Apple — iPad Pro, iMac, Apple TV 4K, and AirTag — this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Office, Microsoft Office Fonts
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched

Related Stories

Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Man Tweets To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, for Help Resetting His Gmail Password
  2. Vivo V21 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  3. PUBG Lite Will Not Be Playable Anymore Starting Today, April 29
  4. Dogecoin Investor Says He Became a Millionaire in 2 Months
  5. Nokia Power Earbuds Lite True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. Watch The Space Station Cruising Across The Moon, Caught In Sunlight
  7. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. IIT Madras Startup Makes 3D-Printed House In Chennai
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Costs Less to Make Than Predecessor: Report
  10. Instagram Reels: How to Download and Save on Your Phone
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Office Is Planning to Replace Calibri as Its Default Font Soon, Introduces 5 New Font Families
  2. Realme Buds Q2 With Up to 20 Hours Playback, Environmental Noise Cancellation Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 Alpha With 11th-Generation Intel Core Processor Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. IIT Madras Team Develops New Method to Restore Old, Damaged Photos
  5. iPad Pro (2021) Models, 24-Inch iMac Listed to Be Available on May 21 via UK Retail Site
  6. Samsung Galaxy A52 Update Brings Galaxy S21’s Camera Features, Improvements
  7. IIT Madras Startup Builds ‘India’s First’ 3D Printed House
  8. iPhone 12 Most Popular in Series, Pro Models See ‘Strong Sales’: Tim Cook
  9. Nokia Gets on 5G Growth Path as New Sales Strategy Takes Shape
  10. International Space Station Cruises Across the Moon, Caught in Sunlight: Watch the Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com