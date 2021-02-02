Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes

Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes

Microsoft Lens will bring new features like Image to Text, Image to Table, Image to Contact, Immersive Reader, and more.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 2 February 2021 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes

Microsoft Lens redesign will first come to Android

Highlights
  • Microsoft Lens app brings new features
  • Microsoft planning new features for Office, Outlook, other services
  • The company has added QR scanning feature to Microsoft Lens app

Microsoft's Office Lens scanning app, which allowed users to scan documents from their mobile phones, has been rebranded as Microsoft Lens and redesigned with new features. The app includes a new logo and features such as Image to Text, Image to Table, and Image to Contact. The new features will be coming to Android first. Microsoft says that the redesign is part of a larger “evolution of mobile productivity”. It has also announced several improvements and features for its services including Office 365, Cortana, and Outlook, apart from the Microsoft Lens app.

Microsoft has shared through a blog post that the Office Lens app is now Microsoft Lens and it gets a new logo as well. Along with the aesthetic change, there are new features added to the app such as Image to Text, Image to Table, Image to Contact, Immersive Reader, and QR Code Scan. As the name suggests, Image to Text will allow users to scan physical document with their phone's camera and get a digital version of the text on their phones.

The app will also allow users to “re-order pages, re-edit scanned PDFs, apply a filter to all images in the document, scan up to 100 pages as images or PDFs, easily switch between local and cloud locations while saving PDF, along with an easy way to identify local and cloud files”.

Microsoft says that the new features of the Lens app will be first available on Android and then on iOS in the coming months. At the time of writing, we could not spot the new revamped version of the app on Google Play, though the App Store had the rebranded name in its listing.

Further, Microsoft has announced through a separate blog post that the Lens app revamp is part of a bigger evolution for its services including Outlook, Microsoft 365, Office Mobile, Cortana, and more. It says that Conversational AI technology will be added to Microsoft Outlook for iOS in the coming weeks with Cortana.

“Office Lens is now Microsoft Lens and we're adding enhancements that improve quality and performance in the new Lens app as well as the Microsoft 365 productivity apps that integrate the Lens technology such as Teams, Outlook, and Office,” the company says in the blog post.

Microsoft says that Office app has been optimised for iPad and will be available in the App Store from mid-February. The company says it is also working on deeper AI integration into its services to help users better organise their work. Teams mobile app will be getting Cortana support in India, Australia, Canada, and the UK.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra the most complete Android phone yet? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Lens, Office 365, Cortana, Microsoft Outlook
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour

Related Stories

Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Google, Ford Team Up to Offer Cloud-Based Data Services
  3. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  6. 5 Amazing Free Android Apps That Everyone Should Try in February 2021
  7. India Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Says Union Minister
  8. As Google Eyes Australia Exit, Microsoft Talks Bing With PM
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus Nord N1 5G Could Be Successor to OnePlus Nord N10 5G
#Latest Stories
  1. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Heart Rate Monitoring, Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Fresh Renders Tip Four Colour Options, Show Design in Detail
  3. Bridgefy Offline Messaging App Downloaded 600,000 Times in Hours After Myanmar Coup
  4. Microsoft Lens Is the New Name of Office Lens, First Amongst Many Mobile Productivity Changes
  5. Apple Tops Fortune’s List of World’s Most Admired Companies List for 14th Consecutive Time
  6. ByteDance-Owned Douyin Short Video App Sues Tencent for Monopolistic Behaviour
  7. YouTube Music Now Lets Users ‘Start Radio’ Directly From Now Playing Screen on Android
  8. Government Will Explore Blockchain for Digital Economy, Union Minister Says About India's Own Cryptocurrency
  9. Vivo S9 With MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC, Dual-Selfie Cameras Tipped to Launch on March 6
  10. Panasonic Says Tesla Battery Supply Business to Be Profitable, Boosts Profit Outlook
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com