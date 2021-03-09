Microsoft Office is rumoured to be getting a dark mode feature for its apps on Android. As per a tipster, the software giant may introduce the feature for Microsoft Word, Microsoft PowerPoint, and Microsoft Excel apps. Earlier, the Redmond firm had developed the feature for its Edge, OneDrive, Outlook, and Remote Desktop apps. Microsoft has been working to create a better cross-platform compliance on mobile devices through which the Office Suite for Android could benefit the most. However, there has been no official word from Microsoft yet.

According to a tweet by Italian developer and tipster Alessandro Paluzzi, Microsoft Word, PowerPoint, Excel for Android could be getting a dark mode feature with the option to set a dark, light, or system default settings. From the leaked screenshots shared on Twitter, it is visible that while the complete app has a dark background, “the background of the document is white but they may decide to make it black before the official release,” as per Paluzzi.

There has been no official confirmation on when the update will be released, if at all. Microsoft introduced dark mode for the Outlook mobile app in August 2019 for both Android and iOS.

However, if you do not use Microsoft's Office Suite, Google had already launched a dark mode for its Docs, Sheets, and Slide apps in July 2020. With the new feature, Android users will automatically be able to switch to dark mode when they're on battery saver mode. This feature is also only available on the respective apps.

