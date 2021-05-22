Microsoft is finally adding a dark mode to its Office app for Android. While the Office app has been available on iOS and Android for more than a year, only the iOS version has included built-in dark mode support until now.

According to The Verge, Sourab Nagpal, a product manager at Microsoft admitted that "It has been a highly requested feature by many of our customers. Many people prefer using Dark Mode as they find it provides a more comfortable visual experience for reading and working on mobile devices."

The latest Office app for Android will now automatically enable the dark mode if you have set that as a system preference on your Android device.

Dark mode can also be toggled from the home tab in the Office app. As per The Verge, Microsoft has said that it is rolling out dark mode for Office on Android over the coming weeks, so it might not appear for all users instantly.

Microsoft's Office app for Android combines Word, Excel, and PowerPoint into a single application. It also includes quick actions like scanning PDFs, or even capturing whiteboards, text, and tables into digital versions. Microsoft's Office app for Android can be downloaded from the Google Play store.