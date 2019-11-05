Microsoft on Monday unveiled a new Office app for Android and iOS that combines three most popular apps -- Word, Excel, and PowerPoint -- into a single go-to app for mobile productivity. The app is available in now in public preview for Android and iOS (via Apple's TestFlight beta testing programme). Users no longer need to download each app separately, the tech giant announced at its flagship "Ignite" conference in Orlando, Florida.

"With the new Actions pane, you can intuitively complete a variety of common on-the-go tasks, such as creating and signing PDFs and sharing files between devices," said Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft 365.



As we mentioned, the new Microsoft Office app has been launched as a public preview. It is now available to Android users through Google Play Store and to iOS users through Apple's TestFlight programme.

The new Office app uses the unique advantages of mobile devices to make content creation easier. For instance, you can snap the picture of a document and turn it into an editable word file, or transform tables from a printed page to Excel.

The company also announced the general availability of the all-new Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser set for January 15 release. The all-new Microsoft Edge offers the enterprise new tab page, where users will have direct access to Microsoft 365 files. Microsoft Edge is now available across devices, including Windows 10, Windows 8x, Windows 7, macOS, iOS , and Android, said the company.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.