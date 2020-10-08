Technology News
  Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021

Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021

Microsoft Exchange Team shared a blog post back in September where it mentioned a perpetual release for Microsoft 365.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 8 October 2020 13:27 IST
Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021

Microsoft replaced Office 365 with Microsoft 365 in April

Highlights
  • Microsoft to release one-time payment release of Office suite
  • It will arrive in the second half of 2021
  • Microsoft will share more details on the perpetual release later

Microsoft Office will get a one-time payment release in the second half of 2021 for both Windows and Mac. Microsoft 365, the current suite of office tools like Word, Excel, and more, is a subscription service that requires a monthly payment. With the development that was shared in an older official Microsoft blog post, there may be a perpetual release of Microsoft Office coming in the second half of 2021. The company has not shared any details on this release of Office yet.

In a blog post by Microsoft Exchange Team, a line reads, “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021.” This is the only piece of information on the one time flat-price version of Office and it will be released in H2 2021. It will be available for both Windows and Mac.

The development was first spotted by Windows Central.

Even though Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are available to use for free online, the Microsoft 365 suite offers additional functionality, but at a price. Microsoft 365 for personal use costs Rs. 4,199 per year or Rs. 420 per month. The Family plan costs Rs. 5,299 for the year or Rs. 530 per month. With the perpetual release, customers will only have to make a one-time payment at the time of purchase and will own Microsoft 365 for as long as they want to use it.

Back in March, Microsoft announced it will replace Office 365 with Microsoft 365 which was then implemented on April 21. The personal and family subscription plans replaced the Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home plans but there was no change in pricing. As of now, there is no information on what Microsoft will call this upcoming release, exactly when it will be released, and how much it will cost.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Office 365, Microsoft Office
Honor Watch GS Pro, Honor Watch ES With Fitness Tracking Features Launched in India

Microsoft Office to Get a New Version Without Subscription Model in Second Half of 2021
Comment
 
 

