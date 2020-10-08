Microsoft Office will get a one-time payment release in the second half of 2021 for both Windows and Mac. Microsoft 365, the current suite of office tools like Word, Excel, and more, is a subscription service that requires a monthly payment. With the development that was shared in an older official Microsoft blog post, there may be a perpetual release of Microsoft Office coming in the second half of 2021. The company has not shared any details on this release of Office yet.

In a blog post by Microsoft Exchange Team, a line reads, “Microsoft Office will also see a new perpetual release for both Windows and Mac, in the second half of 2021.” This is the only piece of information on the one time flat-price version of Office and it will be released in H2 2021. It will be available for both Windows and Mac.

The development was first spotted by Windows Central.

Even though Word, Excel, and PowerPoint are available to use for free online, the Microsoft 365 suite offers additional functionality, but at a price. Microsoft 365 for personal use costs Rs. 4,199 per year or Rs. 420 per month. The Family plan costs Rs. 5,299 for the year or Rs. 530 per month. With the perpetual release, customers will only have to make a one-time payment at the time of purchase and will own Microsoft 365 for as long as they want to use it.

Back in March, Microsoft announced it will replace Office 365 with Microsoft 365 which was then implemented on April 21. The personal and family subscription plans replaced the Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home plans but there was no change in pricing. As of now, there is no information on what Microsoft will call this upcoming release, exactly when it will be released, and how much it will cost.

