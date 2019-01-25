NDTV Gadgets360.com

Microsoft Office 365 Now Available on Mac App Store

, 25 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Office 365 Now Available on Mac App Store

Apple on Thursday announced that Microsoft Office 365 is now available on Mac App Store where Apple users can download directly the signature apps such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel that are popular in Microsoft Windows system.

The debut of the Microsoft Office in Apple Store came a little bit later than what Apple first announced at its Worldwide Developers Conference last year, when the Cupertino, California-based tech firm promised the Microsoft Office package would be available by the end of 2018.

Apple said users can purchase a subscription for Office 365 from within the apps, which was designed specifically to support features that are unique to the Mac experience.

"Apple and Microsoft have worked together to bring great Office productivity to Mac users from the very beginning. Now, with Office 365 on the Mac App Store, it's easier than ever to get the latest and best version of Office 365 for Mac, iPad and iPhone," said Phil Schiller, Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing.

Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President at Microsoft, said his company has been working closely with Apple to provide Mac users with the very best productivity experience uniquely designed for the Mac system.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Facebook Moments App for Private Sharing of Photos, Videos to Be Discontinued on February 25
Pricee
Microsoft Office 365 Now Available on Mac App Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. PUBG Banned in Gujarat Primary Schools Due to 'Adverse Effect on Studies'
  2. PS5 and Next Xbox Specifications and Price Leaked
  3. Four More Shots Please Is Fresh in the Streets, a Mess in the Sheets
  4. Redmi Note 7 Teased to Launch Soon in India
  5. Redmi Note 3 Starts Receiving MIUI 10.2 Update in India, Users Report
  6. New TRAI Service Lets Users Choose TV Channels and Know Monthly Rental
  7. PUBG Mobile 0.11.0 Update Now in Beta, Adds Resident Evil 2 Zombies Mode
  8. Tata Sky Now Lets You Build Your A-La-Carte Channel Pack
  9. Microsoft Introduces 7 New Windows 10 Laptops, Classroom Pen for Schools
  10. PUBG Mobile Zombies Mode Release Date, Maps, and Guns Out Soon: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.