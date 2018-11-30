NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office 365 Icons Updated With New Design to Reflect Cloud Oriented Approach

Microsoft Office 365 Icons Updated With New Design to Reflect Cloud-Oriented Approach

, 30 November 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Office 365 Icons Updated With New Design to Reflect Cloud-Oriented Approach

Photo Credit: Medium/ Jon Friedman

The new icons have been rolled out for Office 365 apps including Word, Excel, and more

Highlights

  • Office 365 icons were last updated in 2013
  • The development was announced by head of design Jon Friedman
  • Microsoft has also changed the letter-to-symbol ratio of these icons

Microsoft on Thursday announced new, redesigned icons for all Office 365 applications to reflect a modern real-time and cloud-based approach for the Redmond giant. The company announced that the redesigned Office icons come as part of its focus towards pushing Office as a collaborative suite platform that allows users to access it in real-time the products from any device anywhere. The new icons have been rolled out for Office 365 apps including Outlook, OneDrive, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, SharePoint, Teams, Skype, and Yammer.

To recall, icons for apps in Microsoft Office 365 were last redesigned back in 2013 when the tech giant had still largely been focusing on its traditional products. However, now with a cloud-oriented and enterprise approach, Microsoft has announced a visual redesign for its icons to reflect just that.

“Colour differentiates apps and creates personality, and for the new icons we chose hues that are bolder, lighter and friendlier - a nod to how Office has evolved,” said Jon Friedman, head of Microsoft Office design in a blog post on Thursday. Friedman states that while each of the icons has a “unique and identifiable symbol”, all of them are connected to form a collective suite.

One of the major design changes in the new icons is that the letter and symbol in them have been decoupled creating two panels instead of one. This adds depth to the icon design, helping in possible future 3D implementation. The document outline in Microsoft Word and the spreadsheet outline in Excel make way for lines of text in the Word icon and individual cells in the Excel icon.

Lastly, Microsoft has changed the letter-to-symbol ratio to emphasise the symbol instead of the letter in each Office 365 app icon. The new icons will start rolling out across platforms in the coming few months, with mobile and Web getting it first. This development does not bring any functional updates to any of the Office 365 apps.

Back in June this year, Microsoft had announced certain design changes for the Office 365 suite including a simplified command ribbon, slight modification in icons and colour schemes, and better search functionality.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Office 365, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Teams, Microsoft OneDrive, Skype, Microsoft Office
Google Assistant Brings Pretty Please Feature, Gets Ability to Create Notes, To-Do Lists
Facebook Says COO Sheryl Sandberg Asked for Info on Soros
Pricee
Microsoft Office 365 Icons Updated With New Design to Reflect Cloud-Oriented Approach
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Air Purifiers
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 7.1 With Dual Rear Cameras, HDR Display Launched in India
  2. Asus ROG Phone With 3D Vapour-Chamber Cooling Launched in India
  3. Jio Sees User Growth in September as Airtel, Vodafone, Idea Lose Out: TRAI
  4. Realme U1 vs Realme 2 Pro: What's the Difference?
  5. Jio Offers Some Users 2GB Extra Data Daily: Check If You're One of Them
  6. Philips LED TV Range With 7 New Models Debuts in India
  7. Daredevil Cancelled by Netflix After Successful Third Season
  8. Samsung Galaxy S9, Galaxy S9+ Reportedly Get Second One UI Beta Update
  9. 'Sacked Without Notice', Workers Go on Rampage at Phone-Making Unit in Noida
  10. HDFC Bank Next-Gen Banking App Is Down Since Launch and No One Knows Why
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.