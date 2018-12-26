NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal Price in India Hiked

Microsoft Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal Price in India Hiked

, 26 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal Price in India Hiked

Highlights

  • Office 365 Home price in India will be hiked from January 8, 2019
  • New Office 365 Home price will be Rs. 5,299 per year (taxes extra)
  • It includes Office apps, and 1TB of OneDrive storage for up to six users

Microsoft has increased the price of Office 365 Home in India by around 15 percent. This is an annual subscription service that includes the following Microsoft apps: Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Publisher, and Access. The last two apps are PC-only, while the rest can be accessed on desktops and mobile devices. It also includes 1TB of OneDrive storage for one year. Office 365 Home's price in India has gone up from Rs. 4619 to Rs. 5,299, exclusive of taxes, per year for up to six users. The new pricing tier will be valid from January 8, 2019, Microsoft informed Office 365 subscribers via email.

It's a significant price jump for the subscription service, but the pack does offer good value for money. This is because all six users get 1TB of OneDrive storage each in their accounts. If you have six people sharing an Office 365 account, the price comes to around Rs. 884 per person exclusive of taxes, which is a good price considering the apps and services you get with it. This plan doesn't include OneNote, Sharepoint, Microsoft Teams, and Skype for Business, which are included in the business plan. It's to be noted that Office 365's prices went up ever since GST was rolled out in India due to an increase in taxes for the software service. However, you can still save a fair bit of money if you buy Office 365 Home before January 8, 2019 via Amazon India or Microsoft India.

The price for Office 365 Personal, which includes all of the above for one user, has gone up too. In an email Gadgets 360 received, the price was marked up from Rs. 360 per month to Rs. 420 per month. The reason mentioned in the email is, “Microsoft periodically assesses its pricing to ensure reasonable alignment with the needs of customers, partners, and the marketplace, and may make changes in response to that assessment and feedback.”

The annual pricing isn't clear at the moment because Office 365 Personal appears to be unavailable to purchase via Microsoft's India website, even though it's available on Amazon India at around Rs. 3,000 per year. We've reached out to Microsoft for comment and will update this story once it responds. The change in Office 365 Home's pricing was first reported by Tushar Kanwar on Twitter.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, MS Office, Office 365, Microsoft Office
Pranay Parab The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More
Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones India Launch Said to Be in January
Nokia X5 Starts Receiving Android 9.0 Pie Update in China, Rollout for Nokia 5.1 Plus Likely Soon
Pricee
Microsoft Office 365 Home and Office 365 Personal Price in India Hiked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo R17
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Receiving Android Pie via OxygenOS 9.0.0 Update
  2. Google Play Store Offering Free Credit for App Purchases to Select Users
  3. Xiaomi Mi Play With Waterdrop Display, Free Monthly Data Unveiled in China
  4. The 10 Best Internet Memes of 2018
  5. Why Businesses in China Are Threatening to Sack iPhone Users
  6. Flipkart Sale Offers Discounts on Panasonic, Samsung, Vu & Other LED TVs
  7. The Best Deals From Flipkart's Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  8. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Now Scheduled to Get Android Pie in February 2019
  9. PUBG Corp Bans Over 30,000 Radar Hack Cheaters
  10. Paytm Now Offers Train Ticket Bookings With Zero Additional Charges
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.