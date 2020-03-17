Microsoft is reportedly planning to hold an online press event on March 30 about the company's plans for its Office 365. While Microsoft usually holds its event in New York, this year's event has been moved online due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a report, this event will not reveal anything about any kind of hardware from Microsoft. It might, however, introduce a subscription plan for the users of Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft's digital event is scheduled for 8am Pacific Time (8:30 pm IST).

According to a report in The Verge, Microsoft will probably introduce consumer subscriptions for Microsoft Office 365, which will potentially be called 'Life' subscriptions, along with new features for the Microsoft Office 365. Microsoft is already reported to be working on a 'for life' version of Microsoft Teams, which includes features like sending locations, shared family calendars, and document sharing, according to the report. These subscriptions were reported to be a rebranding of the current Office 365 Personal and Office 365 Home. It also said that the company might introduce a password manager along with the subscription plans.

No new Surface hardware is expected to be introduced during the event. The report, however, said that Microsoft usually refreshes or announces new Surface hardware around this time of the year itself, but no details of any kind of hardware will be shared during the March 30 digital event.

Last week, Microsoft had also cancelled its Build Developer Conference due to the coronavirus outbreak. The company said that Microsoft Build will also be a digital only event this year. The Microsoft Build conference showcases the company's new technologies and features for its Office and Windows products every year.