Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support

Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support

Microsoft Office 365 apps have also been redesigned for macOS Big Sur.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 16 December 2020 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft is also working on other apps including Teams and a new ‘Tell Me’ search box

Highlights
  • Microsoft 365 apps also run on Mac machines with Intel processors
  • The users will be able to share Calendars in Outlook for Mac soon
  • Microsoft 365 apps for Mac have Fluent UI design system

Microsoft Office 365 apps for Mac are now getting updates that will bring improvements in their performance on new Mac machines with Apple's new M1 chip. As per an announcement by Microsoft, several apps, including Excel, Outlook, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Word for Mac are now optimised for Apple Silicon. The company said that these apps have also been redesigned to work with macOS Big Sur for more productivity. The Cupertino company has also announced changes to Outlook for Mac, allowing users to add their iCloud accounts to Outlook and keep it alongside other accounts.

According to a blog post by Microsoft, the company has released new versions of its core flagship Office apps, that includes Excel, Outlook, OneNote, PowerPoint, and Word, will run faster and take full advantage of the performance improvements on new Mac machinesMacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini. Microsoft said that since the new Office apps are Universal, “they will continue to run great on Macs with Intel processors.” The apps have been redesigned to match the new look of macOS Big Sur.

Those who have automatic updates turned on will start receiving the updates for these apps for Microsoft 365 for Mac. Otherwise, users can go to the Mac App Store and click on the Updates tab, or with Microsoft AutoUpdate, they can go to the Office app's Help menu and choose Check for Updates.

microsoft 365 for mac microsoft 365 apps

A new dictation toolbar with voice commands is coming to Word and Outlook for Mac in early 2021
Photo Credit: Microsoft

 

Microsoft has also announced other major improvements. It said that a new Office Start experience for Microsoft 365 for Mac apps like Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Word for Mac that incorporates the Fluent UI design system will be available to users next month. The new Outlook for Mac also gets a redesign “that matches the new look of macOS Big Sur.”

The company has also announced the support for iCloud accounts in the new Outlook for Mac. The update, that will be rolled out in the coming weeks, will enable users to add iCloud accounts in Outlook to organise work and personal emails, contacts, and calendars together.

Apart from apps in Microsoft 365 for Mac, Microsoft has also been working on other applications as well. It announced that the company is working on Microsoft Teams universal app support for M1 Mac machines. The app is currently available in Rosetta emulation mode on Mac machines with M1 and the browser. There is a new ‘Tell Me' search box that, Microsoft said, “quickly gets you to the Office tools you need or actions you want to take by just typing what you are looking for in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or OneNote for Mac.”

Microsoft also said that it plans to roll out a new dictation toolbar with voice commands for creating content with your voice is coming to Word and Outlook for Mac in early 2021. Furthermore, users will be able to share calendars in new Outlook for Mac soon.

Is MacBook Air M1 the portable beast of a laptop that you always wanted? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Apple Silicon, Mac Mini, Macbook Air, MacBook Pro, Apple, Microsoft Office
Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch Hinted by Company’s Executive, Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Spotted

Related Stories

Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  2. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch, S Pen Support Teased
  3. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Players Getting Refunds Due to Bug-Infested Gameplay: Report
  5. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  7. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Infinix Smart HD 2021 to Launch for Rs. 5,999 on December 16 via Flipkart
  9. OnePlus 9 5G Alleged Live Images Show Phone From Every Angle
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52 4G May Come With Snapdragon 720G SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 54,999
  2. Vivo Y30 Standard Edition With MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 and Xbox One Version Was ‘Ignored’, CD Projekt Red Admits
  4. Microsoft Office 365 Apps for Mac Optimised for Apple Silicon, iCloud Accounts Get Outlook Support
  5. Google Hires Fiona Cicconi as New Personnel Head Amid Rising Worker Tensions
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 January Launch Hinted by Company’s Executive, Galaxy S21 Ultra With Exynos 2100 Spotted
  7. Facebook Removes Disinformation Accounts Linked to French Military
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-Core 4G SoC With Minor Improvements Over Snapdragon 675 Announced
  9. Among Us Launched on Nintendo Switch as Cross-Platform Game; Console, Mobile and PC Users Can Play Together
  10. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Executives Set Company Roadmap at Year-End Meeting
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com