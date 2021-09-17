Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11

Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11

Microsoft Office 2021 is expected to bring features including a dark mode as well as performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 September 2021 11:09 IST
Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Office 2021 was announced alongside Office LTSC in February

Highlights
  • Microsoft Office 2021 will be generally available on October 5
  • Office LTSC is now available for commercial users
  • Microsoft Office 2021 will receive support for five years

Microsoft Office 2021 will be generally available to consumers on October 5, the Redmond company has announced. The launch timing for the next consumer version of Microsoft Office notably matches the release schedule of Windows 11 which is also set for the same date. Unlike Microsoft 365 that brings a cloud-based productivity experience, Office 2021 is a one-time purchase designed to offer Office apps for one computer at a single, up-front cost. Microsoft has also announced the general availability of the Microsoft Office Long Term Servicing Channel (LTSC) for Windows and macOS. Microsoft Office LTSC is essentially an enterprise-focussed version of Office 2021 — available to commercial and government volume-licensed customers.

Through a blog post, Microsoft on Thursday announced the release date of Office 2021 and arrival of Office LTSC. Microsoft Office LTSC has been available as a preview for testing purposes since April.

Microsoft Office 2021 and Office LTSC both were announced as the next perpetual versions of the company's productivity suite in February. The versions are aimed to provide access to Office apps on a standalone basis through a one-time purchase model, with support for five years. Importantly, both Office 2021 and Office LTSC aren't designed to receive any feature updates that regularly reach Microsoft 365 users.

Although Microsoft Office 2021 and Office LTSC share most of the features, the latter is meant for specific scenarios where regulated devices are not permitted to receive feature updates and are connected to the Internet.

Some of the features that Office LTSC brings include Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Excel, dark mode support across multiple apps, and performance improvements across Word, Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint. There will also be a Microsoft Teams client app with a limited set of features.

The key features of Office LTSC should also be available in Office 2021. However, Microsoft has not yet detailed what exactly users would get on the new perpetual release for end consumers. Pricing details about Office 2021 are also not announced at this moment.

Alongside Office 2021, Microsoft is releasing Windows 11 on October 5 as its next-generation operating system for PCs. The new Windows version will include a list of interface-level changes as well as enhancements including an integrated Teams experience. It is also announced to provide Android apps support, but that will not be a part of the initial release.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Office 2021, Office 2021, Microsoft Office LTSC, Office LTSC, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Smart Glasses With Calling, Photos, and Navigation Features Unveiled
  2. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro: The Best New Reasons to Buy an iPhone 12?
  3. Google Doodle Marks Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura’s 133th Birthday
  4. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro Series Announced: Price, Specs and More
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2021 Starting Soon: All You Need to Know
  6. Realme Pad Review: A Budget Tablet That’s Built for Entertainment
  7. GoPro Hero 10 Black Launched With GP2 Processor, 5.3K Recording
  8. Vivo X70 Series India Launch Date Tipped for September 30
  9. iPhone 13 Series, iPad, iPad mini: Price in India at a Glance
  10. Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE Set to Launch in India on September 29
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Removes German Anti-COVID Restrictions Group Over 'Social Harm'
  2. Microsoft Office 2021 Release Date Set for October 5, to Come Alongside Windows 11
  3. Google Doodle Honors Famed Japanese Green Tea Researcher Michiyo Tsujimura on Her 133th Birthday
  4. SpaceX Inspiration4 Launched Successfully: Here’s What the ‘Happy’ All-Civilian Crew Is Up To
  5. Facebook Cracks Down on Real-User Networks Over Harmful Activities
  6. Facebook Rolls Out New Messaging, Business Tools for Brands With Aim to Become Online Shopping Destination
  7. iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 mini Pre-Orders in India Going Live Today: Price, Offers
  8. Realme Narzo 50 Series Tipped to Launch in India Next Week, Realme Band 2 May Also Debut
  9. Apple AirPods 3 in Production, Expected to Launch in October: Report
  10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition Launched With Smart Caddie App to Help Track Your Shots
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com