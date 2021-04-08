Technology News
loading

MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store

MS Paint also gets a fresh new icon.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 8 April 2021 17:43 IST
MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store

Photo Credit: Microsoft

MS Paint and Snipping Tool will finally be on Microsoft Store

Highlights
  • Microsoft tried to replace MS Paint with Paint 3D in 2017
  • Snipping tool will be merged with Snip & Sketch
  • Paint 3D, 3D Viewer will not be included with new Windows installations

MS Paint will now be available on Microsoft Store along with Snipping Tool. Both these apps were not available earlier but now can be updated through Microsoft Store. The changes will be a part of the Windows 10 Insider preview that will include personalisation options for news and interests on the taskbar, improvements to display settings, new camera settings, along with many smaller improvements and fixes to the UI. Since it is currently a part of the developer build, expect the new improvements and fixes to be released to the regular version of Windows soon.

Microsoft announced in a blog post on Wednesday that MS Paint and Snipping Tool will be available on Microsoft Store so that they can be regularly updated. Since 2017, Microsoft has been trying to move MS Paint users to Paint 3D by introducing it with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Since then, Microsoft has never removed MS Paint from Windows but the new Windows 10 Preview Build 21354 build will let users update the app from the Store.

“MS Paint is now updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates,” reads the blog post. “It also has a new icon and has been promoted out of the Windows Accessories folder to its own place in the Start menu.” Regarding Snipping Tool, Microsoft said, “Snipping Tool is now updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates. It has been packaged together with Snip & Sketch so we can deliver updates for both at the same time. It has also been promoted out of the Windows Accessories folder to its own place in the Start menu.” Microsoft is also merging Snip & Sketch with Snipping Tool and users who don't have the former will see the latter removed with the update. They would then have to install Snip & Sketch from the Store to gain it back.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Paint 3D and the 3D Viewer will not be included with the fresh installations of Windows. However, the apps will be available via Microsoft Store.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows, Windows 10, Paint, MS Paint, Snipping tool, Snip and Sketch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
OPPO F19 Is the Sleekest Phone With 5,000mAh Battery, 33W Flash Charging. Here's Why!

Related Stories

MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops Forbes World’s Billionaires List Once Again
  2. JioFiber Offers 30 Days Extra Validity on All Annual Plans
  3. Samsung Galaxy Quantum 2 aka Galaxy A82 5G Details Leaked
  4. Dell G15, Alienware M15 Ryzen Edition R5 Gaming Laptops, New Monitors Launched
  5. How to Find Nearest COVID-19 Vaccination Centre Online: Follow These Steps
  6. Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Ryzen Edition With AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU Launched
  7. iQoo 7 Series to Launch in India This Month, Vivo Sub-Brand Confirms
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. OnePlus Watch First Impressions: It’s About Time
  10. How to Get e-Pass for Travelling During Night Curfew in Delhi
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M42 5G Spotted on NFC Certification Site, Hinting at Imminent Launch
  2. Samsung, Olympus Tipped to Collaborate for Next-Generation Flagship Galaxy Smartphone Cameras
  3. Tesla Said to Scout for Showroom Space in 3 Cities in India, Hires Executive for Lobbying
  4. Acer Nitro 5 With AMD Ryzen 5 5600H CPU, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Launched in India
  5. MS Paint and Snipping Tool Can Now Be Updated via Microsoft Store
  6. India the Fastest Growing App Market in 2020, With Highest Growth in Education Vertical: Adjust Report
  7. Nokia G20 Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Come With MediaTek Helio P35
  8. Twitter 'Milk Tea Alliance' Emoji Launched in Support of the Pro-Democracy Movement
  9. MacBook, iPad Production Delayed as Supply Crunch Hits Apple: Report
  10. Facebook Portal TV Now Supports Zoom, GoToMeeting Video Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com