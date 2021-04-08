MS Paint will now be available on Microsoft Store along with Snipping Tool. Both these apps were not available earlier but now can be updated through Microsoft Store. The changes will be a part of the Windows 10 Insider preview that will include personalisation options for news and interests on the taskbar, improvements to display settings, new camera settings, along with many smaller improvements and fixes to the UI. Since it is currently a part of the developer build, expect the new improvements and fixes to be released to the regular version of Windows soon.

Microsoft announced in a blog post on Wednesday that MS Paint and Snipping Tool will be available on Microsoft Store so that they can be regularly updated. Since 2017, Microsoft has been trying to move MS Paint users to Paint 3D by introducing it with the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. Since then, Microsoft has never removed MS Paint from Windows but the new Windows 10 Preview Build 21354 build will let users update the app from the Store.

“MS Paint is now updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates,” reads the blog post. “It also has a new icon and has been promoted out of the Windows Accessories folder to its own place in the Start menu.” Regarding Snipping Tool, Microsoft said, “Snipping Tool is now updateable via the Microsoft Store outside major OS updates. It has been packaged together with Snip & Sketch so we can deliver updates for both at the same time. It has also been promoted out of the Windows Accessories folder to its own place in the Start menu.” Microsoft is also merging Snip & Sketch with Snipping Tool and users who don't have the former will see the latter removed with the update. They would then have to install Snip & Sketch from the Store to gain it back.

Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that Paint 3D and the 3D Viewer will not be included with the fresh installations of Windows. However, the apps will be available via Microsoft Store.

