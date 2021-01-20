Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'

Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'

Microsoft Lists is an app in the Microsoft Office 365 suite.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 January 2021 12:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft Lists sign in needs a Microsoft Office 365 commercial subscription

Highlights
  • Microsoft Lists has a dark mode
  • It can also work offline
  • Microsoft Lists comes with ready-made templates

Microsoft Lists, an app in the Microsoft Office 365 suite, is now available on iOS and users can download it from the App Store. The app essentially helps users keep a track of information and organise work into simple lists that can be distinguished by templates, colours, and so on. The Microsoft Lists app for iOS gives users access to the lists they own and also the ones that have been shared with them. Users can also create new lists, edit list items, and easily share with other people.

As per a blog post by Microsoft, Microsoft Lists app for iOS is a “simple, smart, and flexible” way to “track issues, assets, routines, contacts, inventory and more to keep everyone in sync from anywhere”. The app has various use cases and especially helps people collaborate for work on the go. To recall, the app was announced at Build 2020 last year, with and plans to include it in the Teams Web client and apps were announced soon after.

Microsoft Lists allows users to make lists from ready-made templates, from an Excel file, or from an existing list. The app for iOS also supports offline data consumption and has a dark mode. Microsoft says that in order to sign in, a user's organisation needs to have an Office 365 commercial subscription. Microsoft says that it is working on a Microsoft Lists app for Android and that it will have “more to share later this year”.

Recently, Microsoft increased the upload file size limit of OneDrive, Teams, and SharePoint from 100GB to 250GB. The company announced that the support for 250GB file size upload will begin rolling out by the end of January. Wider availability is expected by the end of Q1 2021. Explaining how it works, Microsoft said that each file shared is split into chunks that are separately encrypted with their unique keys. Besides that, all the files are backed up in Azure Storage.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Microsoft Lists, Microsoft, Android, IOS
Sourabh Kulesh Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Redmi K40 Tipped to Be Powered by an Upcoming Sub-Flagship SoC

Related Stories

Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi Notebook 14 (IC) Laptop With 10th Gen Intel Core CPU Launched in India
  2. Netflix Will Globally Roll Out Its Shuffle Play Feature This Year
  3. Amazon, Flipkart Republic Day Special Sales: Best Mobile Phone Offers
  4. Vivo Y31 Posters Tip Key Specifications, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Vu Cinema TV Action Series 55LX, 65LX With 100W Speakers Launched in India
  6. Honor V40 Price Surfaces Online Ahead of January 22 Launch: Report
  7. Acer Launches Three TWS Earbuds in India Starting at Rs. 2,999
  8. Realme X Series in India Teaser Hints at Realme X7 Pro
  9. Samsung Galaxy A52 Leaked Images Tip Quad Rear Camera Setup
  10. Motorola Edge S With Snapdragon 870 SoC to Launch on January 26
#Latest Stories
  1. India National Cricket Team Test Series Victory Against Australia Celebrated With Virtual Fireworks on Google
  2. Realme Race Spotted on ECC Website Along With Three Other Models: Report
  3. Microsoft Lists App Now Available on iOS, Android Version Coming 'Later This Year'
  4. Redmi K40 Tipped to Be Powered by an Upcoming Sub-Flagship SoC
  5. Fortnite Will Get Football-Inspired Kickoff Set Skins, New Pele Air Punch Emote From January 23
  6. Former Google Engineer Anthony Levandowski, Sentenced for Stealing Trade Secrets, Pardoned by Donald Trump
  7. AirPods Max Craftsmanship Makes Sony, Bose Flagships ‘Look Like Toys’ in Comparison: iFixit Teardown
  8. World Wide Web Inventor Tim Berners-Lee Opposes Australia's News Payment Plan
  9. NASA’s Halted Rocket Test Could Stall Moon Shot, Redo Possible
  10. Google Chrome 88 to Allow Users to Easily Fix Weak, Compromised Passwords
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com