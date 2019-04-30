Technology News
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Launcher Gets a Cricket Widget to Provide Live Scores on Your Home Screen

Microsoft Launcher Gets a Cricket Widget to Provide Live Scores on Your Home Screen

Microsoft Launcher has added the cricket widget exclusively for Android users in India.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 18:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Launcher Gets a Cricket Widget to Provide Live Scores on Your Home Screen

Microsoft Launcher through new cricket widget lets you stay connected with your favourite cricket team

Highlights
  • You can add the cricket widget by pinching on the screen
  • Alternatively, it can be added through Microsoft Launcher settings
  • Microsoft Launcher is available for download through Google Play

Microsoft Launcher for Android has received a new widget that brings live cricket scores to your phone's home screen. The widget is touted to update scores automatically to provide you with live cricket scores whenever you unlock your phone. You can also customise the cricket widget on Microsoft Launcher by choosing your favourite team. Similarly, there is an option to follow two matches simultaneously. The widget is available exclusively for Android users in India, Microsoft said in a press note on Tuesday.

To let cricket frenzy Android users stay connected with their favourite cricket matches while on the go, Microsoft has released the new cricket widget on its Microsoft Launcher for Android. The widget provides real-time cricket scores just when you unlock your smartphone. Also, you can customise the experience by selecting particularly your favourite team.

The prime purpose of the widget is to help cricket enthusiasts stay top of all action without installing any particular cricket app or checking live scores on the Web.

To add the cricket widget on your home screen, you would be required to go to the Launcher Settings > Your feed > Glance > Add widget. You can alternatively add the widget by pinching on the home screen and then selecting the cricket widget from the Add widgets section.

You can download the latest Microsoft Launcher version on your Android device by going to Google Play. The app is compatible with devices running Android 4.2 and above.

Notably, Microsoft Launcher isn't alone in aiming to fulfil the desires of cricket fans. WhatsApp also just on Monday added cricket stickers to celebrate the ongoing IPL season in the country.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Launcher for Android, Microsoft Launcher, Microsoft
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Dell, Microsoft Expand Cloud Partnership With VMware Cloud Support on Azure
Redmi Note 6 Pro
Microsoft Launcher Gets a Cricket Widget to Provide Live Scores on Your Home Screen
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  2. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  3. Moto E6 Specifications Leak Tips Snapdragon 430 SoC, 2GB RAM
  4. Samsung Denies Galaxy S10 5G Model Burnt From Malfunctioning
  5. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  6. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  7. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  8. Boat Rockerz 450 Wireless Headphones Launched in India
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro Gets Fortnite Support With MIUI 10.2.10.0 Update
  10. Lenovo Ideapad S540 With Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Graphics Goes Official
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.