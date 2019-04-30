Microsoft Launcher for Android has received a new widget that brings live cricket scores to your phone's home screen. The widget is touted to update scores automatically to provide you with live cricket scores whenever you unlock your phone. You can also customise the cricket widget on Microsoft Launcher by choosing your favourite team. Similarly, there is an option to follow two matches simultaneously. The widget is available exclusively for Android users in India, Microsoft said in a press note on Tuesday.

To let cricket frenzy Android users stay connected with their favourite cricket matches while on the go, Microsoft has released the new cricket widget on its Microsoft Launcher for Android. The widget provides real-time cricket scores just when you unlock your smartphone. Also, you can customise the experience by selecting particularly your favourite team.

The prime purpose of the widget is to help cricket enthusiasts stay top of all action without installing any particular cricket app or checking live scores on the Web.

To add the cricket widget on your home screen, you would be required to go to the Launcher Settings > Your feed > Glance > Add widget. You can alternatively add the widget by pinching on the home screen and then selecting the cricket widget from the Add widgets section.

You can download the latest Microsoft Launcher version on your Android device by going to Google Play. The app is compatible with devices running Android 4.2 and above.

Notably, Microsoft Launcher isn't alone in aiming to fulfil the desires of cricket fans. WhatsApp also just on Monday added cricket stickers to celebrate the ongoing IPL season in the country.