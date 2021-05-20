Internet Explorer Web browser will be officially retired on June 15, 2022, Microsoft has announced. The company will replace Internet Explorer 11 with Microsoft Edge. The ageing Internet Explorer browser is in its final days before it is completely shut down. Microsoft had earlier announced that its 365 online will no longer support Internet Explorer. The original browser from Microsoft launched in August 1995 and is now more than 25 years old. The Redmond, Washington-based technology giant says that Microsoft Edge will be compatible with older, legacy websites and applications.

The announcement about the end of Internet Explorer was made through a post on the Windows blog. It says “Internet Explorer 11 desktop application will be retired and go out of support on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10”. Microsoft has given three reasons as to why Microsoft Edge is a good replacement for Internet Explorer for home and office use.

One of the most notable reasons is improved browser security of Microsoft Edge. Microsoft claims that more than roughly 579 password attacks are attempted every second and its Chromium-based Edge browser provides good security against phishing attacks and malware on Windows 10 with its Microsoft Defender SmartScreen. The company says that Microsoft Edge browser “can issue security patches for immediate vulnerabilities within days, if not hours”.

Another reason why Microsoft wants Internet Explorer users to migrate to Edge is due to the new browser's streamlined productivity. Microsoft introduced a Sleeping tabs feature that it claims uses 16 percent less memory, 26 percent less CPU usage, and increases battery life of the devices running it. Microsoft Edge browser also has a feature to sort all tabs in a vertical fashion on the left side of the screen.

The third reason given by Microsoft in favour of the Edge browser is its compatibility with both legacy and modern websites. Microsoft Edge is compatible with legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications. And as it is based on the Chromium open-source project, it is also compatible with modern day websites.

The Microsoft Edge browser has an IE mode that users can utilise to access websites that require Internet Explorer to open. Microsoft says that IE mode will be supported on Microsoft Edge through at least 2029. For enterprises using legacy websites and applications, Microsoft has defined a list of steps in the blog post that enterprises can follow to set up the Edge browser with IE mode.

“Internet Explorer mode gives you built-in legacy browser support for websites and applications that still require Internet Explorer,” the blog reads.

Microsoft suggests users migrate from Internet Explorer to its Edge browser before June 15, 2022. “We've also aimed to make the upgrade to Microsoft Edge simple,” reads the company's announcement. “Once you've opted in to moving to Microsoft Edge, it's easy to bring over your passwords, favourites and other browsing data from Internet Explorer in a few clicks.”

Microsoft says that Internet Explorer has “increasingly been difficult to support side-by-side with modern browsers”.

