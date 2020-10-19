Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports

Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports

PWA versions of Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook are reportedly showing up in Start Menu.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 October 2020 12:35 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports

Even non-Insider members are seeing the automatic installation of these web apps

Highlights
  • Users can uninstall these Office web apps if they wish to
  • Microsoft is introducing these apps without consent
  • PWA versions of Word, Excel were spotted in Start Menu

Microsoft is installing Office progressive web apps (PWA's) on to Windows 10 devices without seeking user permission, multiple reports suggest. These include PWA versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook. These are showing up as dedicated entries in the Start Menu, and these apps also show up in the ‘Programs and Features' as recently installed. Some users report that Microsoft restarted their Windows 10 devices without permission to install these web apps through a software update. Initially, it was being reported that this was a test carried out for Insider members only, but the same forced update is being experienced by non-Insider members as well.

Progressive web apps (PWAs) are apps that open up through a browser and run without executables on your computer. The Verge and Windows Latest both report that PWA versions of Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook were automatically installed on their Windows 10 devices without permission. Some users even experienced a force restart for installation of these web apps without any consent. BleepingComputer.com also reported that Microsoft was forcibly installing these PWAs into the new Edge for some users and registering them with Windows 10.

While Microsoft is known to send out rigorous reminders to update their Windows devices regularly, these force updates to pitch its own web apps raises several privacy red flags. In any event, users can uninstall these apps through the Control Panel > Programs & Features or Settings App > Apps & Features page.

Before this reported force installation of PWAs on Windows 10 devices begun, Microsoft offered Outlook as a PWA option that any user could choose. Even the installing of the Office app as a PWA was a user controlled option and wasn't pre-installed. These web-based apps are available for free for all users and can be accessed on the web through the links below:

Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint.

Will Xbox Series S, PS5 Digital Edition fail in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint, Microsoft Outlook
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes

Related Stories

Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 12 Series Pre-Order Details in India Revealed
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Festive Sales Are Live: Top Offers on Electronics
  3. iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Battery Capacities Tipped by Brazilian Regulator
  4. Vivo V20 First Impressions
  5. Amazon, Flipkart Sales Bring 'Lowest' Prices on Top Mobile Phones
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Leaks Show Galaxy S20 Like Design
  7. OnePlus 8T Teardown Video Details Its Dual-Battery Configuration
  8. Vivo V20 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Is Live: Here Are the Best Tech Deals
  10. Samsung Reclaims Top Spot in India With Highest Market Share Since 2018: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft is Installing Office Web Apps on Windows 10 Devices Without Permission: Reports
  2. Xiaomi Announces 80W Fast Wireless Charging That Can Completely Charge a 4,000mAh Battery in Just 19 Minutes
  3. Toshiba Targets $3 Billion Revenue in Quantum Cryptography by 2030
  4. Google Assistant Driving Mode for Maps Spotted on Android Devices
  5. Samsung Regains Top Spot in Global Smartphone Market in August, Huawei Falls to 16 Percent: Counterpoint
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21 Ultra Renders Allegedly Leaked; Show Off Design, Camera Setup
  7. Alibaba Acquires Majority Stake in Chinese Supermarket Chain Sun Art
  8. Facebook Under Scrutiny Over Handling of Children’s Data on Instagram
  9. Twitter Raps Trump COVID-19 Adviser as US Cases Rise
  10. Google Trusted Contacts Officially Pulled From App Stores, Support to Stop After December 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com