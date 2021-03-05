Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House

Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House

Microsoft's near-ubiquitous suite of products has been under scrutiny since the SolarWinds hack.

By Reuters | Updated: 5 March 2021 09:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House

Microsoft released several security updates for Microsoft Exchange Server to address vulnerabilities

Highlights
  • Hackers took advantage of the way customers set up the Microsoft service
  • This was employed to compromise their targets
  • Hackers who went after SolarWinds also breached Microsoft itself

The White House is closely tracking an emergency patch Microsoft Corp has released, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Thursday, after an unknown hacking group recently broke into organizations using a flaw in the company's mail server software.

"We are closely tracking Microsoft's emergency patch for previously unknown vulnerabilities in Exchange Server software and reports of potential compromises of US think tanks and defense industrial base entities," Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, said on Twitter.

"We encourage network owners to patch ASAP," he said. His tweet included a link to a notice by Microsoft of the security update.

Microsoft's near-ubiquitous suite of products has been under scrutiny since the hack of SolarWinds, a Texas-based software firm that served as a springboard for several intrusions across government and the private sector.

In other cases, hackers took advantage of the way customers had set up their Microsoft services to compromise their targets or dive further into affected networks.

Hackers who went after SolarWinds also breached Microsoft itself, accessing and downloading source code - including elements of Exchange, the company's email and calendaring product.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy F62 the best phone under Rs. 25,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Joe Biden, SolarWinds
Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More

Related Stories

Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Team Focusing on Re-Launching in India: Report
  2. Redmi Note 10 Series Debuts With Super AMOLED Displays, Quad Rear Cameras
  3. WhatsApp Finally Brings Voice Calling to the Desktop: All You Need to Know
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Annual Prepaid Plan to Offer 30 Days Extra Validity in March
  5. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date, Platforms Announced
  6. Vivo S9 5G, Vivo S9e 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  7. OnePlus 8T Gets Middling 111 Score in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  8. Kota Factory, Jamtara, Mismatched, Little Things, 2 More Renewed at Netflix
  9. CoWIN COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Portal Not Working for Some Users
  10. Realme GT 5G With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Emergency Patch for Exchange Server Being Closely Tracked by White House
  2. Qualcomm Snapdragon Sound Announced, Promises Better Connectivity and Sound Quality on Supported Devices
  3. Justice League Snyder Cut India Release Date Is March 18, Coming to BookMyShow, Tata Sky, Google Play, More
  4. Redmi K40 Series Sees 300,000 Units Sold Within 5 Minutes of Going on Sale, Says Xiaomi
  5. iPad mini Pro Tipped to Launch in H2 2021, New Apple Pencil With Changeable Nib Spotted
  6. Vivo Wireless Headset HP2154 With Neckband Design, 18 Hours Playtime, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  7. Microsoft Group Transcribe Is a New Garage App That Offers Real-Time Translation for Multiple Users' Chats
  8. Honda to Sell Limited Batch of Level 3 Self-Driving Car Legend in Japan
  9. Amazfit GTS 2 mini Gets Amazon Alexa Update With Voice Control in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A72 4G With Snapdragon 720G SoC, 6GB RAM Spotted in Alleged Google Play Console Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com