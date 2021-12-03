Technology News
  Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts

Microsoft Edge Starts Discouraging Users From Downloading Chrome With Prompts

One of the prompts calls Chrome “so 2008” to prevent users from its download through Microsoft Edge.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 3 December 2021 14:01 IST
Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft apparently wants to convince its users to stick to Edge and not download Chrome

Highlights
  • Microsoft Edge is showing new prompts natively when downloading Chrome
  • The prompts appear just like a warning on the Edge browser
  • Microsoft made similar attempts in the past as well

Microsoft has taken an aggressive new approach to discourage users from downloading Google's Chrome Web browser. The Redmond-based company has started showing prompts when users try to download Chrome using Microsoft Edge that dissuade them from downloading and installing Google's Web browser. The prompts are in place for both Windows 10 and Windows 11, though just a few users are currently getting the pop-up messages. Google also tries to convince users to use Chrome over Edge by showing messages when using its services such as Google Search and Gmail. However, the approach that Microsoft has taken is different and more prominent over Google's as the Windows maker is showing the prompts natively on its Edge browser.

As initially brought into notice by Neowin, Microsoft Edge shows prompts just below the address bar when a user navigates to the Chrome download page. The prompts do not appear as a pop-up or notification that a website can push to a browser. Instead, they emerge natively on Edge like a warning alert — similar to the one asking for your consent to allow location or microphone access.

In one of the prompts, Edge says, “Microsoft Edge runs on the same technology as Chrome, with the added trust of Microsoft.” There is also a message where Edge says, “That browser is so 2008! Do you know what's new? Microsoft Edge.”

The Verge notes that the prompts to prevent users from downloading Chrome are not limited to a certain Windows version but appear on at least both Windows 10 and Windows 11. However, not all users are seeing them at the moment. It is also unclear whether the update is limited to Windows as macOS users and other platforms have not reported seeing such prompts.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Microsoft for clarity on the subject and will update readers when the company responds.

This is notably not the first time when Microsoft is taking a step to discourage users from downloading third-party browsers including Chrome. Back in 2018, the Redmond-based company tested a ‘warning' to prevent Windows 10 users from installing Chrome and Firefox. Microsoft also made it harder for users on Windows 11 to change their default browser.

Additionally, Microsoft shows pop-ups on Windows 10 PCs to recommend Edge browser and Bing search engine over Google and other third-party services.

The ongoing tactics, however, are not yet that helpful for Microsoft as Chrome is still leading in the Web browser market worldwide, with a share of 64.04 percent, whereas Edge stands third with a 4.19 percent share, according to Web analytics platform Statcounter.

This week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, we discuss the Surface Pro 8, Go 3, Duo 2, and Laptop Studio — as Microsoft sets a vision for Windows 11 hardware. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome, Edge, Microsoft, Google, Chrome
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Xiaomi 11T Pro Spotted on Bluetooth SIG Certification Site, Tipped to Launch in India Soon

