Microsoft Edge Chromium Version to Be Available by Default With Windows 10 20H2 Update

The Chromium-based Edge has been available for some time; however, you need to update your Windows 10 to get it or manually download the version.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 17 June 2020 11:47 IST


Chromium-based Edge has been available to download since January

Highlights
  • The 20H2 Build version 19042.330 is available for Insider testers
  • This will be the first version of Windows 10 to include Chromium version
  • Windows 10 version 20H2 will 'improve performance', Microsoft says

Microsoft on Tuesday announced that its Chromium-based Web browser, Microsoft Edge will be included by default in the next Windows 10 feature update. The Chromium-based browser has been available since January though, it is not included as a part of the Windows 10 upgrade and users have to separately download it or update their operating system to use it. The new Edge will be part of the Windows 10 version 20H2 update that the company is planning to push out by the second half of this year. Starting Tuesday, the 20H2 Build version 19042.330 is available to the Beta Channel (Slow ring).

According to a Microsoft executive, the Windows 10 version 20H2 will be the first version of Windows 10 to include the new Microsoft Edge, based on Chromium. The 20H2 will further offer a "scoped set of features to improve performance and enhance quality," the executive said. The Windows 10 20H2 update will also include fixes from KB4557957.

At the moment, it is unclear whether the next major Windows 10 update will bring new features to the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge. Microsoft says the upcoming update "will have a faster installation experience because the update will install like a monthly update."

The company is also trying to "simplify" its approach towards the naming scheme for future Windows updates. Currently, Microsoft relies on a numerical naming scheme for Windows 10 based on month or year such as 1909 and 2004.

"Windows 10, version 20H2 is, therefore, '20H2' because it will be released in the second half of the 2020 calendar year... Note: We will continue to use a friendly name, such as the May 2020 Update, in consumer communications," the post reads.

As mentioned the Windows 10 20H2 Build version 19042.330 is currently available for Beta Channel (Slow ring). Insider testers will need to go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and choose to download and install 20H2.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 10, Windows 10 20H2, Microsoft Edge, Microsoft Edge Browser, Windows 10 Update

