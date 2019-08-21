Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft's Chromium Based Edge Beta Now Available for Windows, macOS

Microsoft's Chromium-Based Edge Beta Now Available for Windows, macOS

Microsoft Edge beta would be available for all supported versions of Windows and macOS.

By | Updated: 21 August 2019 18:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft's Chromium-Based Edge Beta Now Available for Windows, macOS

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsoft has released a public beta of its new Chromium-based Edge browser which is available for Windows 7, Windows 10, and macOS.

The Microsoft Edge beta would be available for all supported versions of Windows and macOS, and the software maker is encouraging businesses and regular enthusiasts to take a closer look at the new browser.

"Beta represents the most stable preview channel, as features are added to Beta only after they have cleared quality testing in first the Canary channel and then the Dev channel," said Joe Belfiore, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Windows Experiences.

"Major version updates can be expected roughly every six weeks, alongside periodic minor updates for bug fixes and security," he added.

According to a report in The Verge on Tuesday, the beta version is a step in Microsoft's plan to once again offer a web browser which is useful and influential, which restores company's influence in the browser technology world.

The tech giant is also backing this up with a bug bounty security programme for the new version of Edge, with rewards up to $15,000 (roughly Rs. 11 lakhs) for security researchers who discover any vulnerabilities.

Microsoft does not have an exact release date in mind but Edge would be ready for release by early 2020.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Edge, Chromium
MoviePass User Records Said to Have Been Exposed on Public Server
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft's Chromium-Based Edge Beta Now Available for Windows, macOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi A3 Android One Phone With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Elon Musk Says a Big Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Have No Defence
  3. Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro Set to Launch on August 29
  4. Realme 5 Pro First Impressions
  5. Amazon's Two-Day Sale Brings Deals on Tech Products in India
  6. Realme 5 Pro, Realme 5 With Quad Rear Camera Setups Launched in India
  7. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  8. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Price Tipped, May Launch in December
  9. Mi A3 Android One Phone to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro India Launch Tipped for September 26
#Latest Stories
  1. Denuvo Mobile Game Protection Unveiled, an Anti-Piracy Solution to Prevent Cheating and Cracking
  2. YouTube Messages Feature Being Retired in September for Android, iOS, and the Web
  3. Microsoft's Chromium-Based Edge Beta Now Available for Windows, macOS
  4. MoviePass User Records Said to Have Been Exposed on Public Server
  5. Asteroid Will Hit Earth, and We Currently Have No Defence: Elon Musk
  6. Facebook Confirms Hiring Journalists to Curate Its News Tab
  7. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for Nintendo Switch Set to Release on October 15, Now Up for Pre-Orders With 2 Expansions
  8. Fortnite v10.10 Content Update Brings Junk Rifts to Battle the B.R.U.T.E Mechs, Also Adds Glitched Consumables
  9. Huawei Nova 5T Launch Set for August 25, Expected to Feature a Hole-Punch Selfie Camera
  10. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Price Tipped, Rumoured to Launch in Europe as Early as December
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.