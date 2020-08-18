Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report

Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report

Microsoft reportedly removed most of the extensions injecting ads into search results that were already pulled by Google from the Chrome Web Store.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2020 18:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report

Microsoft’s Edge Add-ons store previously removed Dark Reader clone extensions

Highlights
  • Microsoft has reportedly removed several Edge extensions
  • Google earlier this year removed over 500 malicious extensions
  • Microsoft’s Edge Add-ons store has an option to report any extensions

Microsoft's Edge Add-ons store has reportedly removed some extensions that were injecting ads into Google and Bing search results. The latest move by the Microsoft comes just months after Google removed over 500 malicious extensions from its Chrome Web Store. Ad frauds are getting bigger as more people are joining the Web world. Bad actors inject ads into search results to install malware or serve phishing content to users. In May, Microsoft took down some extensions from its Edge Add-ons store that were specifically clones to an extension called Dark Reader and contained malicious code to affect users.

Technology blog Techdows reports that Microsoft has removed most of the extensions injecting ads into search results that were already pulled by Google from the Chrome Web Store. The list of removed extensions include Screenshot & Screen Elite, Forest Wallpaper HD Custom New Tab, Cs Go Wallpaper HD Custom New Tab, Boku No Hero Academia Wallpaper HD New Tab, cows wallpaper HD Custom, and Supercars — sports cars wallpaper HD New Tab, among others.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the removal of the reported extensions from the Edge Add-ons store. We have also reached out to Microsoft to get further information on the matter.

In comparison to Google's Chrome Web Store, Microsoft's Edge Add-ons store is quite a new place for extensions. The Redmond-based company, however, appears to have the system ready to remove the extensions that could inject adware through search results.

A Google spokesperson recently stated that it did regular sweeps to find extensions violating its policies. However, a recent report by researchers at Awake Security claimed that Chrome spyware extensions were downloaded 32 million times.

Is Mi Notebook 14 series the best affordable laptop range for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Edge Add ons store, Edge Add ons store, Microsoft Edge, Google, ad fraud, adware
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Dell XPS 17 Laptop With 10th-Generation Intel Core i7 CPU Launched in India
  2. Realme C12, Realme C15 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India
  3. Nokia 5.3 Gets Listed on Official India Website, Launch Imminent
  4. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Review
  5. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver Launched in India at Rs. 399
  6. Samsung Promises Three Major Android Updates for Almost 40 Existing Devices
  7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Coming to India Soon, Amazon Page Reveals
  8. Disney+ Hotstar Censors Beef Mentions on DuckTales
  9. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Pops Up on Geekbench
  10. Realme C12 First Impressions
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Pulled Edge Extensions Injecting Adware Into Search Results: Report
  2. Nokia 5.3 Launching in India Soon, HMD Global Teases on Twitter
  3. Jio Phone Users Get Jio Pay to Enable UPI-Based Payments: Report
  4. Zoom Opens Data Centre in Singapore, Its First in Southeast Asia
  5. Lenovo Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, Legion 5i Laptops With 10th-Generation Intel Core CPUs Launched in India
  6. Asus ZenFone 7 Pro With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  7. Oppo Power Bank 2 With 10,000mAh Capacity, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  8. MediaTek Dimensity 800U Octa-Core SoC With Enhanced 5G for Mid-Range Smartphones Launched
  9. Realme Buds Classic With 14.2mm Audio Driver, HD Microphone Launched in India at Rs. 399
  10. Cruise Operator Carnival Hit by Ransomware Attack, Guest and Employee Data Accessed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com