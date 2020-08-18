Microsoft's Edge Add-ons store has reportedly removed some extensions that were injecting ads into Google and Bing search results. The latest move by the Microsoft comes just months after Google removed over 500 malicious extensions from its Chrome Web Store. Ad frauds are getting bigger as more people are joining the Web world. Bad actors inject ads into search results to install malware or serve phishing content to users. In May, Microsoft took down some extensions from its Edge Add-ons store that were specifically clones to an extension called Dark Reader and contained malicious code to affect users.

Technology blog Techdows reports that Microsoft has removed most of the extensions injecting ads into search results that were already pulled by Google from the Chrome Web Store. The list of removed extensions include Screenshot & Screen Elite, Forest Wallpaper HD Custom New Tab, Cs Go Wallpaper HD Custom New Tab, Boku No Hero Academia Wallpaper HD New Tab, cows wallpaper HD Custom, and Supercars — sports cars wallpaper HD New Tab, among others.

Gadgets 360 was able to verify the removal of the reported extensions from the Edge Add-ons store. We have also reached out to Microsoft to get further information on the matter.

In comparison to Google's Chrome Web Store, Microsoft's Edge Add-ons store is quite a new place for extensions. The Redmond-based company, however, appears to have the system ready to remove the extensions that could inject adware through search results.

A Google spokesperson recently stated that it did regular sweeps to find extensions violating its policies. However, a recent report by researchers at Awake Security claimed that Chrome spyware extensions were downloaded 32 million times.

