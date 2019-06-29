Technology News
loading

Microsoft Cortana Appears as a Separate App on Microsoft Store

Microsoft is using this beta app to update Cortana separately from Windows 10

By | Updated: 29 June 2019 17:36 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Cortana Appears as a Separate App on Microsoft Store
Highlights
  • A Cortana beta that has appeared in the Windows Store
  • Microsoft will update Cortana separately from Windows 10
  • It is not immediately clear what Microsoft has planned here

Hinting that its voice assistant app does not always come built-in, Microsoft is planning on moving Cortana as a separate app in the Windows store.

A Cortana beta that has appeared in the Microsoft Store has ignited speculations, The Verge reported on Friday.

The software giant is using this beta app to update Cortana separately from Windows 10, so the digital assistant can supposedly get new features quickly, but the step clearly indicates that the digital assistant could eventually not be built into Windows 10.

Rumours of Microsoft distancing Cortana from Windows 10 first started when the software major decoupled Cortana from Search in the May 2019 update of Windows 10.

However, Cortana was always built as a Web-based service hence it could be updated without core Windows 10 changes.

As of now it is not immediately clear what Microsoft has planned here, but it is likely connected to the upcoming beta phase of the next Windows 10 update code-named 19H2.

Microsoft had planned to start testing 19H2 by now and originally promised a spring release to testers, the report said.

The company has been surprisingly quiet about what 19H2 even includes but it is expected to arrive later this year with a full Linux kernel.

Microsoft even started testing its first 2020 Windows 10 update ahead of 19H2 and it continues to issue builds to testers, the report added.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cortana, Assistant, Windows 10
Huawei's Fortunes Improve, as Trump Says US Firms Can Sell Equipment to It
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Cortana Appears as a Separate App on Microsoft Store
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. DeepNude Deepfake App to Undress Women Shuts Down After Furore
  2. German TV Brand Metz Launches New Android TV Range in India
  3. Redmi K20's Snapdragon 730 SoC Performance Teased Ahead of India Launch
  4. Xiaomi Mi CC9, Mi CC9e, Mi CC9 Meitu Custom Edition: All You Need to Know
  5. Can Innovative Cameras, Aggressive Pricing Help Asus 6Z Beat OnePlus 7?
  6. JBL Endurance Peak, Endurance RunBT In-Ear Headphones Launched in India
  7. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M40: Which One Should You Buy?
  8. Infinix Hot 7 Pro Review
  9. OnePlus 7 Update Brings Camera Improvements, June Security Patch, More
  10. WhatsApp Is Good for Your Health, Researchers Find
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.