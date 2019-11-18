Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31

Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31

Microsoft also said an updated version of Microsoft Launcher without Cortana will be launched.

By | Updated: 18 November 2019 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31

Microsoft will pull the plug on its Cortana mobile app for both Android and iOS platforms

Highlights
  • Microsoft will stop offering the Cortana mobile app starting January 31
  • Cortana app won't be available in US and India among other regions
  • Content created by Cortana will be accessible via the Windows client

Microsoft is pulling the plug on its Cortana mobile app for both Android and iOS devices in regions such as the UK, Canada, Australia and several other countries. Beginning January 31, Microsoft will no longer support the digital assistant app in the above-mentioned countries, it said in three regional support notes.

When asked if the iOS and Android apps will also be shuttered in the US, a Microsoft spokesperson said that in addition to Britain, Australia and Canada, affected markets include China, Germany, India, Mexico and Spain, CNET reported on Saturday.

Notably, the Cortana app is used to configure settings and update firmware for devices like Microsoft's Surface Headphones. Lists, reminders and other content created by way of the iOS or Android app will still be accessible via Cortana on Windows, the company said in its support page.

"To make your personal digital assistant as helpful as possible, we're integrating Cortana into your Microsoft 365 productivity apps. As part of this evolution, on January 31st, 2020, we're ending support for the Cortana app on Android and iOS in your market. At that point, the Cortana content you created–such as reminders and lists–will no longer function in the Cortana mobile app or Microsoft Launcher, but can still be accessed through Cortana on Windows. Also, Cortana reminders, lists, and tasks are automatically synced to the Microsoft To Do app, which you can download to your phone for free... After January 31st, 2020, the Cortana mobile app on your phone will no longer be supported and there will be an updated version of Microsoft Launcher with Cortana removed," the post reads.

"Cortana is an integral part of our broader vision to bring the power of conversational computing and productivity to all our platforms and devices," a Microsoft spokesperson was quoted as saying by CNET.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cortana
Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Features Added in 2019: The Full List
  2. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  3. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  4. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  5. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  6. Realme 5s Launch, MIUI 11 Updates, New WhatsApp Features, and More News
  7. Which Is the Best Phone Under Rs. 15,000 in India Right Now?
  8. Realme X2 Pro Set to Go on 'Blind Order' Sale Today
  9. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  10. Redmi Note 6 Pro MIUI 11 Update Rollout Begins In India, Xiaomi Confirms
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft Ending Support for Cortana on Android, iOS on January 31
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 to Release in 2020, Amazon Prime Video Unveils First Look
  3. Realme X2 Pro Set to Go on 'Blind Order' Sale Today: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Former Apple Chip Executives Found Company to Take on Intel, AMD
  5. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  6. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
  7. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
  8. TikTok Owner ByteDance Plans to Launch Music Streaming Service: Report
  9. HP Rejects Takeover Bid From Xerox
  10. IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.