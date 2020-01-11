Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process

Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process

Microsoft has since moved its Skype review program to "secure facilities," none of which are in China.

By | Updated: 11 January 2020 16:39 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process

Microsoft in August last year admitted that third-party contractors listen to conversations on Skype

Highlights
  • Microsoft contractor says he reviewed Skype audio recordings for 2 years
  • The contractor said that he heard "all kinds of unusual conversations"
  • Microsoft says calls are now transcribed in "secure facilities"

Microsoft contractors in China reportedly listened to calls made on Skype and digital assistant Cortana as they reviewed thousands of audio recordings from Skype and Cortana without cybersecurity protection.

A Guardian report on Friday quoted an unidentified former Microsoft contractor as saying that he reviewed thousands of audio recordings from Skype and Cortana on his personal laptop from his home in Beijing over a two-year period.

The contractor said that he heard "all kinds of unusual conversations" while performing the transcription.

"It sounds a bit crazy now, after educating myself on computer security, that they gave me the URL, username and password sent over email," he was quoted as saying.

Microsoft said in a statement given to CNET that calls are now transcribed in "secure facilities in a small number of countries.

Microsoft has also made changes, including moving its review program to "secure facilities," none of which are in China.

"This past summer we carefully reviewed both the process we use and the communications with customers," said a Microsoft spokesperson.

"As a result we updated our privacy statement to be even more clear about this work, and since then we've significantly enhanced the process including by moving these reviews to secure facilities in a small number of countries".

Microsoft in August last year admitted that third-party contractors listen to voice conversations on Skype and virtual assistant Cortana.

The revelation came after Motherboard found contractors were listening to audio from both Skype and Cortana, including sensitive and personal conversations of Microsoft customers.

Microsoft's human review contractors were paid between $12 and $14 an hour for the job, and transcribe up to 200 audio clips every hour.

Apple, Google and Amazon recently suspended human review of user audio recordings after reports said the companies used third-party contractors to listen to users' voice recordings.

While Apple suspended the programme that let its virtual assistant Siri listen to users' recordings for "quality control", Google stopped listening and transcribing Google Assistant recordings in Europe.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2020 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Microsoft, Cortana, Skype
Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases

Related Stories

Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. MarQ by Flipkart Launches Falkon Aerbook Thin-and-Light Laptop
  2. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to Launch in India on January 23, Flipkart Teases
  3. In Netflix’s Jamtara, as in Jamtara, Neglect Is the Main Culprit
  4. Realme 5i or Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  6. Realme 5i Arrives With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. BSNL Launches 200Mbps Broadband Plan With 1.5TB Data FUP at Rs. 1,999
  8. Vivo S1 Pro With Diamond-Shaped Quad Rear Camera Setup Launched in India
  9. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant Reportedly in Development
  10. Realme X2 Pro Starts Getting Android 10 Beta Update: Reports
#Latest Stories
  1. Oyo Office Target of Surprise Search by Tax Officials, as SoftBank Faces Investor Security
  2. PayU Buys PaySense for $185 Million to Merge It With LazyPay
  3. Microsoft Contractors in China Listened to Skype Chats With 'No Security', Company Changes Process
  4. Apple Offering Free Replacement of Faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR Smart Battery Cases
  5. Instagram Gets New SloMo, Echo, and Duo Filters for Boomberang
  6. Facebook Tipped to Launch TikTok-Competitor Lasso in India This Year, WhatsApp Integration Spotted as Well
  7. Takeaway Seals Victory in $8-Billion Just Eat Bidding War
  8. Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou Can Be Extradited to US, Canada Attorney General Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite India Launch Set for January 23, Flipkart Teaser Suggests
  10. BSNL Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Launched With 200Mbps Speeds, 1.5TB Data FUP
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.