Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Timeline, Your Phone Features Announced for Android and iOS

Microsoft Timeline, Your Phone Features Announced for Android and iOS

 
, 08 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Timeline, Your Phone Features Announced for Android and iOS

Highlights

  • Timeline syncs browsing and other activity on PC and smartphone
  • This feature is coming to Android and iOS
  • Microsoft also announced Your Phone feature for Android and iOS

Microsoft has announced at its Build 2018 conference that the popular Timeline feature is coming to Android and iOS soon. The feature syncs your Microsoft Edge browsing and activity on other apps on supported devices for you to pick up where you left off on multiple devices. For Android, it will be integrated into the Microsoft Launcher, and allow for both cross-device application launching and webpage syncing, while for iOS it will be integrated into the Edge app. As for Your Phone, Microsoft is making improvements to features that link your phone to your PC, giving access to the phone's text messages, photos, and notifications on the PC for an uninterrupted work experience.

Bringing Timeline to smartphones is a move that would prove to be very beneficial for users. The Windows Timeline feature arrived with the Windows 10 April 2018 update, and for all those unaware, the feature lets users go back up to 30 days to find documents, photos, videos or other content. Users can also sync activities from a variety of supported devices, letting you easily migrate your work between devices, while activity icons will show documents and webpages you opened in supported apps. On Android, users will be able to continue work on Edge webpages and Word documents, for example, while on iOS for now, only the Edge browsing sessions will be synced with Timeline.

"The updated Microsoft Launcher application on Android will also support Timeline for cross-device application launching. Today, your Microsoft Edge browsing sessions on your iPhone or iPad are included in the Timeline experience on your Windows 10 PC. Tomorrow, we'll show how later this year you'll be able to access that same Timeline on your iPhone with Microsoft Edge," Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Windows, Joe Belfiore, said in a blog post.

The Redmond-based company also announced a new feature called 'Your Phone' that's designed to further sync your smartphone to your PC. Essentially, the feature allows you to see the most important information of your smartphone - like text messages, photos, and notifications - on your Windows 10 PC. With this feature, you can also drag and drop photos from your Android and iOS smartphone to your PC easily, and see notifications as well. Your Phone will begin rolling out for Windows Insider members soon.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Windows 10, Microsoft, Timeline, Your Phone, Build 2018, iOS, Android, PCs
Tasneem Akolawala

When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. ... More

Microsoft Bets on Faster Chips, AI Services, to Win Cloud Wars
Uber Hires Former NTSB Chairman Christopher Hart to Advise on Safety Following Fatal Crash
Best AC deals
Microsoft Timeline, Your Phone Features Announced for Android and iOS
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  2. 700-Km Long Hyperloop Transportation System Proposed in Andhra
  3. Want to Attend the OnePlus 6 India Launch? Here's Your Chance
  4. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  5. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
  6. OnePlus 6 Colour Options Seen in Deleted Tweet, Slow Motion Camera Teased
  7. Man Held at Delhi Airport With 100 iPhone X Handsets
  8. Microsoft Bringing Timeline, Your Phone Features to Android and iOS
  9. OnePlus Phones Now Getting Google Lens Feature in Google Assistant
  10. Oppo F7 Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.