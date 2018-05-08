Microsoft has announced at its Build 2018 conference that the popular Timeline feature is coming to Android and iOS soon. The feature syncs your Microsoft Edge browsing and activity on other apps on supported devices for you to pick up where you left off on multiple devices. For Android, it will be integrated into the Microsoft Launcher, and allow for both cross-device application launching and webpage syncing, while for iOS it will be integrated into the Edge app. As for Your Phone, Microsoft is making improvements to features that link your phone to your PC, giving access to the phone's text messages, photos, and notifications on the PC for an uninterrupted work experience.

Bringing Timeline to smartphones is a move that would prove to be very beneficial for users. The Windows Timeline feature arrived with the Windows 10 April 2018 update, and for all those unaware, the feature lets users go back up to 30 days to find documents, photos, videos or other content. Users can also sync activities from a variety of supported devices, letting you easily migrate your work between devices, while activity icons will show documents and webpages you opened in supported apps. On Android, users will be able to continue work on Edge webpages and Word documents, for example, while on iOS for now, only the Edge browsing sessions will be synced with Timeline.

"The updated Microsoft Launcher application on Android will also support Timeline for cross-device application launching. Today, your Microsoft Edge browsing sessions on your iPhone or iPad are included in the Timeline experience on your Windows 10 PC. Tomorrow, we'll show how later this year you'll be able to access that same Timeline on your iPhone with Microsoft Edge," Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Windows, Joe Belfiore, said in a blog post.

The Redmond-based company also announced a new feature called 'Your Phone' that's designed to further sync your smartphone to your PC. Essentially, the feature allows you to see the most important information of your smartphone - like text messages, photos, and notifications - on your Windows 10 PC. With this feature, you can also drag and drop photos from your Android and iOS smartphone to your PC easily, and see notifications as well. Your Phone will begin rolling out for Windows Insider members soon.