Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000

Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000

The rewards range from $1,000 to $30,000, depending on the severity and vulnerability of the bug. 

By | Updated: 26 August 2019 14:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000

Microsoft’s Chromium-based Edge Web browser is currently in the beta testing phase

Highlights
  • Microsoft introduces Bug Bounty programme for its Edge browser
  • Bounty rewards range from $1,000 to $30,000
  • The award money depends on the quality, severity of the submission

Microsoft has opened a bug bounty programme for its Chromium-based Edge browser, with rewards ranging from $1,000 (roughly Rs. 72,200) to $30,000 (roughly Rs. 21,66,500). This new bounty program seeks to invite researchers from around the world to find and report bugs and vulnerabilities unique to the Microsoft Edge browser. Additionally, the rewards will be awarded on the basis of how severe the bug is. The rewards also depend on the quality of the submission, and of course subject to the Microsoft Bounty terms and conditions.

According to Microsoft's blog post about the Bug Bounty programme, the company will be rewarding those who will report bugs by focusing on a set of features that are unique to the Chromium-based Microsoft Edge browser. These features include Internet Explorer Mode, PlayReady DRM, signing in with a Microsoft Account or an Azure Active Directory and Application Guard.

As we mentioned above, the Bounty rewards range from $1,000 to $30,000 and the award money only depends on the quality and the severity of the bug submission. Also, the researchers who have submitted a bug report, but still do not qualify for a bounty reward, may still be eligible for public acknowledgement, if their submission leads to a vulnerability fix.

There are various tiers in which the company is offering rewards to the researchers. So, for submitting reports relating to Spoofing or Tampering will earn anywhere between $1,000 and $6,000 (roughly Rs. 4,33,000). Information Disclosure and Remote Code Execution will earn anywhere between $1,000 to $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7,22,000). Elevation of Privilege will earn anywhere between $5,000 (roughly Rs. 3,61,000) to $15,000 (roughly Rs. 10,83,000). And finally, the highest reward of $30,000 will only be given to those who report bugs that have an Elevation of Privilege flaw and a Windows Defender Application Guard container escape. Do note, that the high-quality submissions will definitely be rewarded more than the low-quality submissions.

You can send in your submissions to Microsoft by heading over to MSRC Researcher portal and the bug submission guidelines.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Edge, Chromium, Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Registrations Go Live in China Ahead of September Release
Honor Smartphones
Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Nest Hub Smart Display Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  2. How to Activate and Use Jio Fiber's Free Landline Service
  3. Flipkart Month-End Mobiles Fest Sale Kicks Off: What You Should Know
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. RedmiBook 14 With 10th Gen Intel Processors to Launch on August 29
  6. Mi A3 to Go on Sale Next in India on August 27 via Amazon, Mi.com
  7. Redmi Note 8 Teased to Sport 48-Megapixel Camera, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  8. Kit Harington Cast as Black Knight in Marvel’s The Eternals
  9. Redmi Note 8 Series Pre-Registrations Cross 1 Million Mark
  10. Motorola One Action Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V17 Pro Launching in India Soon, Bigg Boss Season 13 Trailer Reveals
  2. WhatsApp for iPhone Latest Beta Brings Memoji Stickers Support, ‘WhatsApp From Facebook’ Branding
  3. Microsoft Bug Bounty Programme for Chromium-based Edge Web Browser Launched, Rewards Up to $30,000
  4. Samsung Galaxy Fold Pre-Registrations Go Live in China Ahead of September Release
  5. RedmiBook 14 Refresh Powered by 10th Gen Intel Processors Set to Launch on August 29
  6. Unannounced Honor Phones Spotted on TENAA, Full Specifications Leaked
  7. Oppo Reno 2 Video Teasers Reveal Colour Options, More Details Ahead of Launch
  8. Faulty MacBook Pro Laptops Revive Fears of Battery Fire
  9. Dwayne Johnson-Led Ballers Season 5, Episode 1 Now Streaming on Hotstar in India
  10. OnePlus 7T Leaked Renders Show Triple Rear Cameras in Circular Module, Waterdrop Notch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.