Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft Backs Australia's Proposed Media Content Payment Laws, Eyes Expansion

Microsoft Backs Australia's Proposed Media Content Payment Laws, Eyes Expansion

Both Google and Facebook have called the laws unworkable.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 February 2021 11:49 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft Backs Australia's Proposed Media Content Payment Laws, Eyes Expansion

Microsoft said it will offer small firms a chance to transfer advertising business to Bing

Highlights
  • Google's search engine has 94 percent of Australia's search market
  • Microsoft was ready to step in and expand Bing in Australia
  • Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment

Microsoft said on Wednesday it fully supported proposed new laws in Australia that would force Internet giants Google and Facebook to pay domestic media outlets for their content.

"While Microsoft is not subject to the legislation currently pending, we'd be willing to live by these rules if the government designates us," the software firm said in a statement.

"The code reasonably attempts to address the bargaining power imbalance between digital platforms and Australian news businesses."

Both Alphabet's Google and Facebook have called the laws unworkable and said last month they would withdraw some key services from Australia if the regulations went ahead.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday Microsoft was ready to step in and expand its search product Bing in Australia if Google pulls its search engine, after he spoke with Microsoft Chief Executive Satya Nadella last week.

Google's search engine has 94 percent of the country's search market, according to industry data.

Microsoft in its statement said it will offer small firms a chance to transfer advertising business to Bing with no costs and that it would invest further in the product to ensure it is competitive.

Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is LG Wing's unique design alone enough to help it succeed in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Google, Facebook
Google Meet Green Room Feature Will Let Participants Preview Settings Before Joining a Video Call

Related Stories

Microsoft Backs Australia's Proposed Media Content Payment Laws, Eyes Expansion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M02 With Dual Rear Cameras Arrives in India
  2. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G May Come in Four Colour Options
  3. PUBG Fans Bombing FAU-G Reviews on Google Play
  4. Realme X7 5G Price in India Surfaces Online Ahead of Official Launch
  5. Poco M3 Debuts in India With Triple Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
  6. Nokia Professional True Wireless Earphones P3600 With ANC Launched
  7. Google Meet Getting Green Room-Like Feature to Check Settings Before Calls
  8. BSNL Cinema Plus Bundles Multiple OTT Platforms Access for Rs. 129 Monthly
  9. Fossil Gen 5E Smartwatch With Snapdragon Wear 3100 SoC Launched in India
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Price in India Tipped to Be Under Rs. 25,000, May Launch With Powerful Exynos Chipset
  2. Facebook Brings Messenger to Oculus Quest VR Headsets, Introduces App Lab for Developers
  3. Nokia 1.4 With Dual Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  4. Sony Raises Outlook Amid Home Entertainment Boom, but Struggles to Build More PlayStation 5 Consoles
  5. Farmers’ Protest: Twitter Gets Government Notice on Farmer Genocide Hashtags; Said to Face Penal Action
  6. Adobe Acrobat Adds Multiple Useful Tools for PDFs on Web; Users Can Now Add Passwords, Merge or Split Files
  7. Microsoft OneDrive for Android Update Brings New Home Screen, Playback for Samsung Motion Photos and 8K Videos
  8. Future Group Said to Challenge Court Order Blocking Reliance Retail Deal in Dispute With Amazon
  9. iPhone 13 (or iPhone 12S) Lineup to Feature Upgraded Ultra-Wide Camera, Analysts Claim
  10. Tencent Fires 100 Employees Over Embezzlement and Bribery, Blacklists 37 Firms in Anti-Graft Campaign
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com