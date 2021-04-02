Technology News
loading

Microsoft 365 Services Outage Has Been Mitigated, Company Says

Microsoft said in its status page that the Domain Name System (DNS) issue was resolved.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 April 2021 10:09 IST
Microsoft 365 Services Outage Has Been Mitigated, Company Says

Microsoft 365 services has returned to a healthy state, the company said

Highlights
  • Over 8,000 users reported issues with Teams
  • Microsoft says problem resolved
  • The issue was with Microsoft's Domain Name System (DNS)

Microsoft said on Thursday it has resolved an issue with its Microsoft 365 services and features, including workplace messaging app Teams and Azure, after many users were unable to access them.

Microsoft said in its status page that the Domain Name System (DNS) issue was resolved and that all Microsoft 365 services had returned to a healthy state.

DNS is effectively an address book of the internet which enables computers to match website addresses with the correct server.

Earlier, outage tracking website Downdetector showed over 8,000 incidents of people reporting issues with its widely-used Teams workplace messaging app.

Downdetector only tracks outages by collating status reports from a series of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

In other Microsoft-related news, the company announced that it won a Pentagon contract for augmented reality headgear for soldiers worth $21.88 billion (Rs. 1,60,290 crores) over the next decade, the company and the US military announced Wednesday.

The headsets, based on commercially available HoloLens, will make soldiers safer and more effective, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman.

The Department of Defense (DoD) said the production agreement is for five years with a renewal option - that could make the contract worth "in excess of $21.88 billion (Rs. 1,60,290 crores)" over 10 years, a Pentagon official said in a statement.

Microsoft will rapidly start producing the so-called Integrated Augmentation System under the contract.

The award aims "to deliver next-generation night vision and situational awareness capabilities to the Close Combat Force at the speed of relevance," the Pentagon said.

A head-mounted display used by soldiers for battle and training employs sensors for night and thermal vision in addition to providing data for help in engaging targets and making tactical decisions, officials said.

"The programme delivers enhanced situational awareness, enabling information sharing and decision-making in a variety of scenarios," Kipman said in a blog post.

The contract shows that Microsoft can make money from its augmented reality offerings with the military and likely heralds expanded uses by private businesses as well as consumers, according to Wedbush analyst Dan Ives.

"The second and potentially most important point is this deal just further drills in the narrative that Microsoft is tightening its grip on deals within the DoD and Pentagon," Ives said in a note to investors.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, has a double bill this week: the OnePlus 9 series, and Justice League Snyder Cut (starting at 25:32). Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft 365, Microsoft Teams, Azure, Microsoft 365 Outage
WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App Colours: Report

Related Stories

Microsoft 365 Services Outage Has Been Mitigated, Company Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 9 Review: History Repeats Itself
  2. Casio Launches Its First G-Shock Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google
  3. Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Review: Worth Paying Extra For?
  4. Vivo S1, V15 Pro Getting Android 11 Update for Limited Users: Report
  5. Moto G60, Moto G20 Design, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro Now Available for Purchase in India: Check Price, Offers
  7. Mi 11 Ultra Set to Launch in India on April 23, Registrations Go Live
  8. 5 Free Android Apps That You Must Try in April 2021
  9. Realme C20, Realme C21, Realme C25 Launching in India on April 8
  10. From The Big Bull to Mortal Kombat, What to Watch in April
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G60 May Launch in India as Moto G40 Fusion, May See Camera Downgrade: Report
  2. Microsoft 365 Services Outage Has Been Mitigated, Company Says
  3. WhatsApp Users May Soon Be Able to Change Its App Colours: Report
  4. Discord Stage Channel Introduced as the Latest Rival to Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  5. iPhone 13 Models May Include Same Wide-Angle Lens as iPhone 12 Range: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Casio GSW-H1000 G-Shock Rugged Smartwatch With Wear OS by Google, 200-Metre Water Resistance Launched
  7. Among Us Finally Getting Airship Map — Its Biggest One Yet
  8. Mi 11 Ultra Price in India Tipped to Start at Over Rs. 70,000
  9. TikTok Ban Lifted by Pakistan Court, ‘Immoral’ Content Being Monitored on App
  10. MobiKwik Said to Be Ordered by RBI to Urgently Probe Alleged Data Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com