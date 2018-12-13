NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Microsoft 365 Subscription Bundle for Consumers in the Works: Report

Microsoft 365 Subscription Bundle for Consumers in the Works: Report

, 13 December 2018
Microsoft 365 Subscription Bundle for Consumers in the Works: Report

Highlights

  • A job listing confirmed existence of a Consumer Subscription bundle
  • Job posting for Product Manager for 'M365 Consumer Subscription' seen
  • A team is being created to build the consumer version, says listing

Microsoft is working to introduce a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle that would be the consumer-focused complement to its existing Microsoft 365 subscription bundle for business users.

Microsoft's 365 plan for businesses currently includes bundles for Windows 10, Office 365, and Azure for some plans.

A job listing spotted by Microsoft watcher Mary Jo Foley confirmed the existence of a Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription.

"One job posting for a Product Manager for the 'M365 Consumer Subscription' notes: The Subscription Product Marketing team is a new team being created to build and scale the Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription," ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

The job post notes that the team behind Microsoft 365 Consumer oversees the Windows platform, the Microsoft Surface device portfolio, Office 365 consumer plans, Skype, Cortana, Bing search, as well as the Microsoft Education team, the report added.

Currently, the series of available Microsoft 365 bundles include Microsoft 365 Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Business, Microsoft 365 F1 for firstline workers, Microsoft 365 Education, Microsoft 365 Government and Microsoft 365 Nonprofit.

Microsoft 365 Subscription Bundle for Consumers in the Works: Report
