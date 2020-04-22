Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions have been rolled out in India. The Redmond company last month announced the expansion of Microsoft 365 that has replaced the earlier available Office 365 suite with an upgraded experience. The new Microsoft 365 subscriptions will also get with two new Microsoft apps, namely a Microsoft Family Safety app and Microsoft Teams for consumers. Existing Office 365 users have been seamlessly upgraded to Microsoft 365, while new customers can purchase one of the latest Microsoft 365 subscriptions. The company has said that the new experience will reach over 3.8 crore Office 365 subscribers globally in the next few months.

Microsoft 365 Personal, Family subscription price in India

Customers can purchase Microsoft 365 Personal in India at Rs. 420 a month or Rs. 4,199 a year that brings access to Microsoft apps such as Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, 60 Skype minutes for voice calling, and 1TB of cloud storage on OneDrive for a single user. In contrast, Microsoft 365 Family is available at Rs. 530 a month or Rs. 5,299 a year, with access to Microsoft apps, 60 Skype minutes, and up to 6TB of cloud storage on OneDrive (1TB per person) for up to six members. Existing Office 365 subscribers in the country can visit the Services & subscriptions page on the Microsoft site to check whether they're upgraded to Microsoft 365.

Microsoft 365 Personal, Family subscription features

As announced late last month, Microsoft 365 upgrades Office 365 with the new experience that includes an updated Microsoft Edge browser with a Password Monitor tool. You'll also get an artificial intelligence (AI) powered Microsoft Editor that will help you improve your writing with advanced grammar and style refinements such as rewrite suggestions and additional style critiques. The Microsoft Editor service is available as a standalone browser extension for Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome. It can also be accessed through Microsoft Word and Outlook.com.

In addition to Microsoft Editor, Microsoft 365 subscribers get an AI-backed Presenter Coach in PowerPoint to correct monotone pitch and refine public speech skills. The company will initially bring Presenter Coach as a free preview, though it will be provided to all Microsoft 365 subscribers soon.

PowerPoint on Microsoft 365 also includes a PowerPoint Designer that includes auto-generated slide layouts and has the capabilities to improve presentations. Customers on the new service will also get access to over 8,000 images and 175 looping videos from Getty Images, 300 new fonts, and 2,800 new icons that all can be used in PowerPoint slides.

Specifically for Excel users, Microsoft 365 brings new data types for over 100 topics and various smart templates. The new Microsoft subscriptions are also bundled with Microsoft Teams for consumers app that will debut for end users later this year with features such as the ability to create groups and store information such as Wi-Fi passwords and account information. Further, there will be the Family Safety app for both Android and iOS users in the coming months with features to show screen time across Android, Windows, PCs, and Xbox devices and provide parental controls to protect kids from exploring new apps and online services.

Outlook on the Web will also get the feature to sync personal calendars. Additionally, Microsoft will offer Play My Emails on Android and iOS platforms and bring Microsoft Search support with natural language recognition for both Android and iPhone users.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.