NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Microsoft 365 Gets New AI Features to Create Live and On-Demand Events, Whiteboard Coming Soon to iOS

Microsoft 365 Gets New AI Features to Create Live and On-Demand Events, Whiteboard Coming Soon to iOS

 
, 13 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Microsoft 365 Gets New AI Features to Create Live and On-Demand Events, Whiteboard Coming Soon to iOS

Microsoft on Friday introduced new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered capabilities in Microsoft 365 that will allow people in an organisation create live and on-demand events.

Events can now be viewed in real-time or on-demand, with high-definition video and interactive discussion, the company said in a statement.

Launched one year back, the adoption of Microsoft 365 has grown by more than 100 per cent - building on over 135 million commercial monthly Office 365 users, 200 million Windows 10 commercial devices in use, and over 65 million seats of Enterprise Mobility + Security.

"Today, we are introducing new ways Microsoft 365 connects people across their organisation and improves collaboration habits, including new AI-infused capabilities," said Ron Markezich, Corporate Vice President for Microsoft.

microsoft g board newsroom full MIcrsoft

AI-powered services will include speech-to-text transcription, timecoding, transcript search and closed captions to make the event more accessible to all.

Microsoft rolled out the preview of a new Workplace Analytics solution, which uses collaboration insights from the Microsoft Graph, to help teams run efficient meetings, create time for focused work, and respect work/life boundaries.

"Organisations can use aggregate data in Workplace Analytics to identify opportunities for improving collaboration, then share insights and suggest habits to specific teams using MyAnalytics," Markezich said.

Microsoft Whiteboard is now generally available for Windows 10, coming soon to iOS, and preview on the web, the company announced.

"The new Whiteboard application enables people to ideate, iterate, and work together both in person and remotely, across multiple devices," Microsoft said.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Microsoft Whiteboard, Microsoft 365
Facebook's Fifth Annual Diversity Report Shows Female Employees Have Increased 5 Percent in 5 Years
Samsung Galaxy On6
Microsoft 365 Gets New AI Features to Create Live and On-Demand Events, Whiteboard Coming Soon to iOS
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Latest Smartphones
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Mi A2, Mi A2 Lite Spotted Online Ahead of July 24 Launch
  2. Oppo A3s With Display Notch, 4230mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Here's Everything You Should Know About Xiaomi Mi A2
  4. Moment - Pro Camera App Offers DSLR-Like Controls on Android and iOS
  5. Oppo Find X With Camera Slider, 8GB of RAM Launched in India
  6. TicWatch Pro Smartwatch With 30-Day Battery Life Goes on Sale
  7. Amazon Prime Day Sale: OnePlus 6, Galaxy Note 8, and More Deals Previewed
  8. Flipkart Sale Begins July 16: Check Out the Top Offers and Deals
  9. Jeff Bezos Said to Plan Charging at Least $200,000 for Space Rides
  10. Xiaomi Introduces Anti-Rollback Feature to Prevent Bricking on Downgrade
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.